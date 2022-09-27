Bertie falls to defending state champ

WINDSOR - It was all Tarboro, all the time.

The defending state 1A high school football champs flexed plenty of muscle here Friday night as they knocked off Bertie 53-0 in the Four Rivers Conference opener for the Falcons.

The visiting Vikings (5-1, 2-0) scored early and often in racking up 360 yards of offense while their ferocious defense held Bertie (1-4, 0-1) to negative (-1) total yards for the game.

There were some bright spots for Bertie: 108 yards on kick returns, both punts and kickoffs, including a 33-yard scamper by Tristan Bowser and 46 yards on a pair of returns by D.J. Spruill. Erik Leary and Jahkelvin Rascoe also had noteworthy returns.

The Falcons were coming off a bye week, but it probably couldn’t have come at a worse time because Bertie had just broken into the win column two weeks prior (Sept. 9) with an emotional 8-0 blanking of 3A First Flight in Kill Devil Hills, and then having had to wait 14 days before playing another game.

Bertie won the opening toss for this one, but deferred to the second half.

Tarboro wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, going 55 yards in seven plays, capped by Mason Satterfield plunging over from the two yard line for six points and adding two more with the point-after for an 8-0 Vikings lead.

Bertie then fumbled their kickoff return, leaving the Vikes at the Falcon 17 yard line where an incomplete pass was followed by Kamerin McDowell-Moore running it in. Cole Craddock’s extra-point kick missed wide, but it only took 24 seconds of clock time for the visitors to build a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

The Falcons fared better on their next possession, holding onto the ball on the second kickoff, but they went three-and-out before punting the ball away. Satterfield collected it at the Bertie-40 and took it to the house, making it 21-0 not quite midway through the first quarter.

Spruill made a mad rush on the second kickoff, setting Bertie up at their own 42. But on third-down, quarterback Trevor Massiah was intercepted, and two plays later Bertie was looking up from a 27-0 hole.

Leary’s 20 yard return of the third kickoff again had the Falcons near mid-field at their own 44. But the ball went over on downs after four plays, the last one due to a bad snap.

However, Bertie next had it’s first good fortune of the night. The Vikings were kept from scoring thanks to a Falcon fumble recovery right at the end of the first quarter.

But another three-and-out led to a punt and Tarboro needed just one play this time – Omarion Lewis with a 43-yard strike to Isaiah Jones – for the Vikings’ fifth score of the night, making it 35-0.

Bertie next had its best drive of the game, picking up their initial first-down during an 8-play run, but still had to surrender the ball when they failed on fourth-and-one, thanks to the Tarboro defense.

With the scoreboard malfunctioning, time was kept on the field and with less than 10 seconds remaining Tarboro succeeded on one last scoring drive of the half before the whistle blew to get it to 41-0, Vikings, at the mid-break.

Tarboro scored twice more in the second half, which was played under a running clock to make for the 53-0 final score. Bertie managed to finally cross mid-field, but could not punch it into the end zone.

The Falcons will celebrate Homecoming at Roy Bond Stadium this Friday (Sept. 30) at 7 p.m. and could post their second victory of the season when they host winless South Creek (0-6, 0-2) who are led by former Bertie coach Greg Watford.