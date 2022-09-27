ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Carve a Pineapple for Halloween

Do you know the history of pumpkin carving for Halloween? The European legend has it that Jack, a town drunk, swindler and trickster, landed up in a situation where he could enter neither heaven nor hell. Instead, Jack was banished to a darker realm with only a coal to guide the way. He placed his coal in a hallowed turnip and continued on. The term “Jack of the lantern” soon became “Jack o’ lantern.”
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletons#Home Depot#Home Accents#Lifeeyes
Simplemost

5 Halloween Blankets To Ward Off That Spooky Chill In The Air

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. For much of the country, the temperature starts dipping as Halloween decorations come out....
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling the Most Adorable 'Hocus Pocus' Squishmallows But You Need to Grab Them Quickly

Years after the beloved original first aired, “Hocus Pocus” is finally getting a sequel. The “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere was on September 27, the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ this Friday (September 30), and it seems like everyone is in the mood to celebrate. Chewy has the cutest Hocus Pocus-themed collection of dog and cat toys, our witchiest friends have been going gaga for this Hocus Pocus tarot deck, and you know we’ve been sipping our coffee out of our new Hocus Pocus travel tumblers from Target. But the latest Hocus Pocus item that caught our eye...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Halloween
Apartment Therapy

Plants.com Has Released a Festive Fall Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing quite like watching leaves change color each fall, but bringing autumn to your home garden is arguably the next best thing. If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit, Plants.com has released a fall collection designed to bring seasonal coziness to your front door.
GARDENING
Simplemost

10 Halloween Candles You Can Get On Amazon For Setting A Spooky Mood

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As you start to pull out your Halloween decorations and go on the hunt...
SHOPPING
CBS Minnesota

Candy sales expected to increase 5% ahead of Halloween

We still have a few more weeks before Halloween, but maybe you're already indulging in Halloween candy.The National Confectioners Association says candy sales are expected to increase by 5% this year.And 93% of Americans plan on enjoying their favorite Halloween treat."The past few years have proven that the confectionery industry is resilient, and Americans remain enthusiastic about enjoying their favorite treats during seasonal celebrations like Halloween with friends and family," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said.Click here for more information.  
LIFESTYLE
News Channel Nebraska

Pumpkin Sprinkle Pinata Cupcakes

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/pumpkin-sprinkle-pinata-cupcakes. Surprise, surprise! Bite into one of these pumpkin piñata cupcakes and you’re in for a treat! Fluffy vanilla cupcakes are hollowed out, stuffed with a generous spoonful of festive sprinkles, and frosted into the cutest mini pumpkins you ever did see. Unbeknownst to your trick-or-treaters, they’ll be rewarded with a hidden treasure upon taking a bite. A mini avalanche of Halloween sprinkles spills out of these sweet pumpkin treats! Don’t worry, these festive cupcakes are easier to make than you think – just follow our simple recipe below to whip up a batch for your next Halloween party. We guarantee your party ghouls, ghosts, and goblins will be pleasantly surprised!
RECIPES
CNN

These 35 Items Should Already Be On Your Fall Wishlist

While we love summer, fall is here, and we can't help but be excited about all it brings. Pumpkin spice drinks, warm sweaters, comfy slippers, and blankets are coming into view. If you're as happy as we are, you're in for a treat as we've rounded up 35 Amazon buys that you'll want to snag if you're ready for crisp fall air to hit. From fashion finds to home decor and kitchen accessories, we've got you covered. We've even managed to find an indoor smores machine so you can enjoy the bonfire treat from the comfort of your own home.
SHOPPING
NBC News

The best fall candles to fill your home with scents of the season

It’s hard to choose just one thing to love about fall: Maybe it’s carving pumpkins or baking fresh apple pies, or perhaps it’s just sitting by a fire. Whatever your favorite, a candle scented with seasonal aromas like pumpkin, apple or whiskey can help evoke your coziest fall feelings.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Solo Stove’s Fall Sale Includes the Reader-Favorite Tabletop Fire Pit That’s Perfect for S’mores

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With fall officially underway, many of us have to start thinking of ways to keep warm while still enjoying the outdoors. Nothing beats a crackling bonfire on a crisp autumn evening — it’s even better this time of year than during the summer! One of our favorite fire pits, the Solo Stove Bonfire, has become a major reader-loved item because of its portable, easy-to-use design and smokeless flames. It’s the ultimate accessory for any backyard or patio — and now they even have a mini tabletop version!
SHOPPING
iheart.com

Get Ready For Fall

As you go into fall and winter, provide good soil moisture for your larger trees, shrubs, perennials, and your lawn. If your yard receives less than 1″ of rainfall every 10 days, you need to supplement it. Proper moisture in the soil and your plants is an essential part of how well your plants will make it through the winter and into next spring. And that means watering until the ground freezes.
GARDENING
macaronikid.com

Why Teal Pumpkins Mean Halloween Fun for All Kids

Have you ever noticed teal pumpkins in a store or on a neighbor’s porch this time of year? Teal and orange look great together, but teal pumpkins aren’t just a colorful twist on the traditional jack-o’-lantern. Teal is the color of food allergy awareness, and teal pumpkins...
KIDS
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy