We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With fall officially underway, many of us have to start thinking of ways to keep warm while still enjoying the outdoors. Nothing beats a crackling bonfire on a crisp autumn evening — it’s even better this time of year than during the summer! One of our favorite fire pits, the Solo Stove Bonfire, has become a major reader-loved item because of its portable, easy-to-use design and smokeless flames. It’s the ultimate accessory for any backyard or patio — and now they even have a mini tabletop version!

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO