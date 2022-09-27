Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Cuba as a Category 3 storm, threatening a path of destruction as it churns toward Florida

Read full article on original website
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
Power in parts of Florida could be out for more than a week as flooding lingers in Ian's wake
It could be more than a week until power lines are fully restored in some parts of Florida as residents deal with major flooding after the deadly Hurricane Ian, expected to be the most expensive storm in the Sunshine State's history. At least 66 people are believed to have died...
At least 25 deaths in Puerto Rico may be linked to Hurricane Fiona, island health department says
Less than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona barreled through Puerto Rico, the island's health department says at least 25 deaths may be linked to the storm. Fiona hit the US territory as a Category 1 storm on September 18, dropping record rainfall, unleashing mudslides, flooding neighborhoods and leaving most of the island without power or water. It made landfall almost exactly five years after Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm, delivered a blow from which the island has never fully recovered.
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead. For a few moments, the 45-year-old Fort Myers Beach woman was able to talk on her cell phone with her friend Lisbeth Whelan before losing phone service. The phone call, which...
Lack of flood disclosure laws is putting home buyers at risk as extreme storms become more frequent
It was a bright, sunny day, but Jackie Jones was still overwhelmed with anxiety at the prospect of rain. "It's psychologically traumatic for me because I'm on constant alert — waiting, dreading the next rainfall," Jones said. When the 59-year-old bought her southeast Georgia home four years ago, she had no idea how much the weather forecast would affect her.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
