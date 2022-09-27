ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
David Corn
People

GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform

Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Republicans#Extremists#Fringe#American#The Republican Party#Trumpist
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
ARIZONA STATE
Brooklyn Lassiter

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt

Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

How Kari Lake’s political bombshell proved to be an embarrassment

It was about a week ago when Kari Lake said she had uncovered “some really painful, hurtful news” about her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, that would presumably shake up their gubernatorial race. “My team is triple-confirming its true,” the Republican wrote on Twitter. “Tomorrow I will be releasing. Bad stuff!”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy