"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
Former Pence adviser says she agrees with Biden that an 'extreme faction' of the Republican party 'dominated, driven and intimidated' by Trump is 'dangerous'
During a primetime address, President Joe Biden said the GOP is a "threat to this country" because it's "dominated" by MAGA Republicans.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform
Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Trump Rally in Pennsylvania Was a 'Major Gift' to Democrats: Ex-GOP Rep
Former congressman Charlie Dent said that most Republican candidates "don't want anything to do with Donald Trump" in the upcoming midterms.
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion
The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
White House press secretary rejects comparing her election skepticism to Trump's
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre bristled at criticism regarding tweets she published questioning the results of previous elections as President Joe Biden scrutinizes Republicans who undermine the 2020 contest.
Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
NBC News
‘We’re putting Donald Trump above the law’: Cheney speaks out against Trump in think tank speech
Rep. Liz Cheney spoke out against former President Donald Trump and accused members of the Republican party of treating him like a "king" during a speech at the American Enterprise Institute.Sept. 20, 2022.
How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt
Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
MSNBC
How Kari Lake’s political bombshell proved to be an embarrassment
It was about a week ago when Kari Lake said she had uncovered “some really painful, hurtful news” about her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, that would presumably shake up their gubernatorial race. “My team is triple-confirming its true,” the Republican wrote on Twitter. “Tomorrow I will be releasing. Bad stuff!”
