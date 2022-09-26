Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team opens their season this weekend with a pair of games against No. 16 Ohio State. Mercyhurst finished the 2021-22 regular season by winning seven of their last ten games and secured home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Overall, the Lakers had a 16-19-4 record and went 10-12-4 in AHA play. In the postseason the Lakers used a pair of 2-1 wins over Holy Cross to advance to the AHA Quarterfinals on the road at Canisius. After a double overtime win in game one the Lakers won 3-1 in game two to advance to the AHA Final Four. Mercyhurst fell to the top ranked AIC Yellow Jackets 5-4 as their comeback came up just short.

ERIE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO