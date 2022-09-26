Read full article on original website
Fast Five: Lakers Eye Homecoming Win Over Scots
Erie, Pa - After a short trip away from home, Mercyhurst Football returns to Saxon Stadium for a week five matchup with Edinboro for their homecoming game. The Lakers look to stay above .500 as they search for their first home win of 2022 and a fourth straight win over the Fighting Scots.
Fast Five: Men's Hockey Opens Season Against No. 16 Ohio State at Home
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team opens their season this weekend with a pair of games against No. 16 Ohio State. Mercyhurst finished the 2021-22 regular season by winning seven of their last ten games and secured home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Overall, the Lakers had a 16-19-4 record and went 10-12-4 in AHA play. In the postseason the Lakers used a pair of 2-1 wins over Holy Cross to advance to the AHA Quarterfinals on the road at Canisius. After a double overtime win in game one the Lakers won 3-1 in game two to advance to the AHA Final Four. Mercyhurst fell to the top ranked AIC Yellow Jackets 5-4 as their comeback came up just short.
Fast Five: Women's Hockey Hosts No. 6 Colgate
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's hockey team is back on home ice for their second weekend of the season as they host Colgate on Friday and Saturday. The Lakers and Raiders have played 23 times in program history including twice last season in Hamilton. Mercyhurst fell in both games a season ago by scores of 5-2 and 4-2. Colgate has not made the trip to Erie since the 2018-19 season in which the Lakers tied the Raiders in the first game and Mercyhurst won the second game 8-5. All-time the Lakers have a 19-10-4 record against the Raiders.
Fast Five: Men's Soccer Doesn't Slow Down
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Men's Soccer takes on Slippery Rock this Friday, September 30th in hopes of continuing their winning streak. Undefeated Mercyhurst team currently sits at the first place in PSAC West standings with 3-0 conference record, and a 9-0-1 overall record. The Lakers put themselves in a great spot at this point of the season, as they moved up to number eight in the ranking by United Soccer Coaches. Mercyhurst squad hope to continue their success, finish the regular season at the top and keep climbing up in the rankings.
Fast Five: Volleyball Travels to Cal, Slippery Rock for Pair of Matches
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team travels south for a pair of games this weekend. They will start on Friday at Cal (PA) and play again on Saturday at Slippery Rock. The Lakers are looking to pick up their first conference win of the season after dropping their first four. Mercyhurst's weekend opponents have notched their first conference victories with each defeating Pitt-Johnstown and Slippery Rock picking up a second PSAC West win against IUP.
Cross Country Bound for Kentucky
Louisville, Ky. - This weekend Mercyhurst Cross Country is back on the road with them set to travel to Louisville, KY to compete in the Live at Lou Cross Country Classic. Last weekend the Laker's Women Cross Country team competed in the Harry F. Anderson Invitational, beating five teams and finishing in ninth place with a score of 282. Mikaela LeBaron finished with a time of 20:31.8, putting her in 61st place and making her the first Laker to cross the finish line while Bella Homorody followed with a time of 20:43.7. Maria Marullo finished at 21:07.8 with Emma Pringle right on her toes, crossing the finish line with a time of 21:48.4.
