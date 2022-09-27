ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Falls County man accused of stalking teacher

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested for allegedly sending threats to a Central Texas school district employee and the employee’s family members. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the school resource officer for Rosebud-Lott High School on Sept. 24. Deputies...
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
Search continues for Coryell County escapee

Gatesville, Tx (FOX44) – The search continued Tuesday morning for an inmate who escaped from a Coryell County work crew. The inmate, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Hogan, was doing grounds maintenance on Monday at the Seaton Cemetery, near Leon Junction, as part of a three-inmate crew supervised by the Sheriff’s Office Community Service Manager […]
Man accused of threatening Rosebud-Lott faculty member arrested

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — The Falls County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said sent threatening emails to a faculty member at Rosebud-Lott High School. Officials said they were contacted about the threats by a school resource officer on Sept. 24. They report that an anonymous source had been threatening both the faculty member and their family. The name of the faculty member and the nature of the threats were not released.
Harker Heights PD Investigates Attempted Child Abduction

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — Around 4:01 p.m., the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a call of an attempted child abduction in the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation showed a child was approached by an unknown man and he was able to...
Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues

Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash

BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
Victim in fatal Belton crash identified

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person has died in a Belton crash involving a motorcycle, truck tractor semi-trailer, and a large truck. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 6:04 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred at Mile Marker #294 on Interstate 35. A Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle – operated by 27-year-old Benjamin Jaquez Strickland, of Temple – was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-35 at a high rate of speed.
UPDATE: Authorities identify three people in Hill County shooting

CARL'S CORNER, Texas — Update (Sept. 27, 2022): The Hill County Sheriff's Department has given an update on Monday's shooting. The department states that they received a call from an address in Carl's Corner just after 5 a.m. on Monday Sept. 26. The caller reportedly told the department that three people had been shot.
Woman charged in theft of U-Haul truck

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old woman from Lott has been arrested on charges of theft over $30,000 in connection with the reported theft of a U-Haul truck. Kimberly Nicole Krumnow was arrested by Belton Police on a warrant out of Temple tied to an incident reported last March.
Coryell County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was notified that inmate Brandon Hogan had escaped from his work crew while cleaning and cutting the grass at Seaton Cemetery in Leon junction. “Our dispatch alerted all of our deputies. We brought...
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash on Belton highway

BELTON, Texas — Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday to a fatal crash along IH-35 in Belton involving a motorcycle and two large trucks. The department claims that the accident occurred around 6:04 a.m. Sept. 27, between a motorcyclist, a tractor trailer, and a three-axle straight truck. Troopers have identified the motorcyclist as Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple Texas.
Motorcyclist dead in Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead in a Milam County crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 1:56 p.m. Monday to the crash – which occurred about six miles northeast of Buckholtz. A 2020 Harley Davidson – driven by 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney, of Bryan, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-485.
Woodway PSD K-9 officer passes away

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Woodway Public Safety Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. The department announced Monday that K-9 Officer Cody passed away after a battle with cancer. Cody’s career with Woodway started in 2019, and Woodway PSD says Cody “exceeded all of our expectations” within the last three years.
Troy officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'reckless driver': Police

TROY, Texas — A Central Texas police officer is on administrative leave after firing at a suspect that attempted to run them over, police said. Around 5:06 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 13600 block of Interstate 35 service road after receiving multiple calls about a "reckless driver", according to the Troy Police Department.
