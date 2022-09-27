FALLS COUNTY, Texas — The Falls County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said sent threatening emails to a faculty member at Rosebud-Lott High School. Officials said they were contacted about the threats by a school resource officer on Sept. 24. They report that an anonymous source had been threatening both the faculty member and their family. The name of the faculty member and the nature of the threats were not released.

FALLS COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO