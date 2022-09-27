Read full article on original website
KWTX
Falls County man accused of stalking teacher
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested for allegedly sending threats to a Central Texas school district employee and the employee’s family members. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the school resource officer for Rosebud-Lott High School on Sept. 24. Deputies...
KWTX
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
KWTX
Stranger lures child into vehicle in Harker Heights; witnesses intervene
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are praising the quick action of two Good Samaritans who intervened when a stranger lured a child into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation revealed the child was...
Search continues for Coryell County escapee
Gatesville, Tx (FOX44) – The search continued Tuesday morning for an inmate who escaped from a Coryell County work crew. The inmate, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Hogan, was doing grounds maintenance on Monday at the Seaton Cemetery, near Leon Junction, as part of a three-inmate crew supervised by the Sheriff’s Office Community Service Manager […]
Man accused of threatening Rosebud-Lott faculty member arrested
FALLS COUNTY, Texas — The Falls County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said sent threatening emails to a faculty member at Rosebud-Lott High School. Officials said they were contacted about the threats by a school resource officer on Sept. 24. They report that an anonymous source had been threatening both the faculty member and their family. The name of the faculty member and the nature of the threats were not released.
fox44news.com
Harker Heights PD Investigates Attempted Child Abduction
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — Around 4:01 p.m., the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a call of an attempted child abduction in the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation showed a child was approached by an unknown man and he was able to...
WacoTrib.com
Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues
Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
News Channel 25
Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash
BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Belton crash identified
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person has died in a Belton crash involving a motorcycle, truck tractor semi-trailer, and a large truck. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 6:04 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred at Mile Marker #294 on Interstate 35. A Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle – operated by 27-year-old Benjamin Jaquez Strickland, of Temple – was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-35 at a high rate of speed.
KCEN TV NBC 6
UPDATE: Authorities identify three people in Hill County shooting
CARL'S CORNER, Texas — Update (Sept. 27, 2022): The Hill County Sheriff's Department has given an update on Monday's shooting. The department states that they received a call from an address in Carl's Corner just after 5 a.m. on Monday Sept. 26. The caller reportedly told the department that three people had been shot.
KWTX
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
LEON JUNCTION, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday continued its search for jail inmate Brandon Hogan, 37, who escaped from a three-man work crew conducting maintenance at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road a day earlier. The inmate was under the supervision of the Coryell...
fox44news.com
Woman charged in theft of U-Haul truck
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old woman from Lott has been arrested on charges of theft over $30,000 in connection with the reported theft of a U-Haul truck. Kimberly Nicole Krumnow was arrested by Belton Police on a warrant out of Temple tied to an incident reported last March.
fox44news.com
Coryell County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was notified that inmate Brandon Hogan had escaped from his work crew while cleaning and cutting the grass at Seaton Cemetery in Leon junction. “Our dispatch alerted all of our deputies. We brought...
GONE COLD | '10-year-old girl who's snatched up' over 30 years ago in Waco, case remains unsolved
"If anybody knows anything about it, if they know who the killer is, if they had a conversation with a killer and they admitted to it... I'd like to talk to them." It’ll be 33 years this October since 10-year-old Sheila Renae Finch was found murdered in Speegleville Park near Lake Waco.
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash on Belton highway
BELTON, Texas — Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday to a fatal crash along IH-35 in Belton involving a motorcycle and two large trucks. The department claims that the accident occurred around 6:04 a.m. Sept. 27, between a motorcyclist, a tractor trailer, and a three-axle straight truck. Troopers have identified the motorcyclist as Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple Texas.
fox44news.com
Motorcyclist dead in Milam County crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead in a Milam County crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 1:56 p.m. Monday to the crash – which occurred about six miles northeast of Buckholtz. A 2020 Harley Davidson – driven by 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney, of Bryan, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-485.
fox44news.com
Woodway PSD K-9 officer passes away
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Woodway Public Safety Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. The department announced Monday that K-9 Officer Cody passed away after a battle with cancer. Cody’s career with Woodway started in 2019, and Woodway PSD says Cody “exceeded all of our expectations” within the last three years.
News Channel 25
Troy officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'reckless driver': Police
TROY, Texas — A Central Texas police officer is on administrative leave after firing at a suspect that attempted to run them over, police said. Around 5:06 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 13600 block of Interstate 35 service road after receiving multiple calls about a "reckless driver", according to the Troy Police Department.
Have You Seen These People? Bell County’s Most Wanted For September
Texas is a big, beautiful place full of honest, law-abiding people. Sadly, it's also got its fair share of scofflaws who are currently on the run from justice. Bell County is no exception, and since Texas is a neighborly place, I like to let my neighbors know who could be lurking out there.
KWTX
Two shot dead, one wounded inside Hill County residence: sheriff’s office
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third person wounded. Deputies received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 26 regarding a shooting a shooting at a residence near Carl’s Corner. The...
