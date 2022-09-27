ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

PetsRadar

10 signs a dog is in pain: A vet's guide

While you may think it would be easy to recognize doggie discomfort, signs a dog is in pain can actually be very subtle. Some dogs are surprisingly stoic. Especially when pain comes on slowly and gradually, dogs are often able to hide far more pain than you might expect. Failure...
PETS
iheart.com

Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning

Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
PETS
topdogtips.com

How Long Does A Dog Live?

When you adopt a new puppy, you're probably not giving a whole lot of thought to how long your new pet will live. Sadly, as our dogs age we begin to wonder just how long our faithful companion will be by our side. Many pet owners ask how long does a dog live, but the answer isn't a simple one.
PETS
thebiochronicle.com

How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog

Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
PETS
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Roll in the Grass?

At first glance, the odd things our dogs do make no sense at all. But more often than not, there's a reason behind them. Eating rocks, for instance, can be because your dog is lacking key minerals ... or because he's bored. Burying bones and other items might harken back to instinctual "caching" behavior by saving something to gnaw on for later.
PETS
petpress.net

5 Guard Dog Breeds Who Fear Nothing!

There’s nothing quite like a loyal, furry friend by your side. And when that furry friend is also a big, burly guard dog? That’s just icing on the cake. A guard dog is a type of canine that has been bred and trained to protect people or property. These dogs are usually larger in size and have a naturally aggressive temperament.
ANIMALS
Lifestyle
Dogs
Health
Pets
petpress.net

10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends

Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
PETS
microsoftnewskids.com

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
PETS
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers

The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS

