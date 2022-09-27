Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out between basketball players following team's defeat
Two basketball players from Mali got in a fight in the mixed zone following the team’s defeat against Serbia at the Women’s World Cup.
Mali basketball players apologize after mixed zone fight
Two basketball players from Mali have apologized for fighting in the mixed zone following the team's 81-68 defeat against Serbia at the Women's World Cup.
ESPN
FIBA World Cup Day 7 Live: Australia to face China in Semis; U.S. and Puerto Rico to meet
It's quarterfinal day at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, with the best eight sides from group play through to the knockout phase of the tournament. The United States went through undefeated to top Group A, while hosts Australia finished as Group B winners after a closing win over Japan.
msn.com
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals
The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
Tunisia accused of trying to kick Neymar out of the World Cup as Brazil boss Tite fumes in post-match interview
TUNISIA have been accused of trying to kick Neymar out of the World Cup by Brazil boss Tite. The two sides met in a feisty friendly match at the Parc des Princes in Paris last night. If Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar thought he'd be receiving any home comforts, he was...
ESPN
Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up
A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship
Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
ESPN
Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine
South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
Child marriage comes with a heavy cost for young girls in Africa – but there’s one clear way out
650 million women and girls alive today were married before their 18th birthday. That’s one of the startling figures contained in a 2021 UNICEF report about child marriage. Africa’s sub-Saharan region is home to nine of the ten countries with the highest rates of child marriage in the world.
Messi 2 goals, accosted twice, Argentina tops Jamaica 3-0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi responded to an in-game, on-field request for a signature with a signature goal. Messi scored two goals and was twice accosted by fans running on the field as Argentina extended its unbeaten streak to 35 matches over three years by beating Jamaica 3-0 on Tuesday night in its next-to-last World Cup warmup match. “You have to enjoy Messi,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “No matter your country, everyone does. I’m his coach, but I would buy a ticket to see him.” Julián Álvarez put Argentina ahead in the 13th minute. Messi entered in the 56th and increased his career total to 90 goals in 164 international appearances with his 17th multigoal game.
ESPN
Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals
SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
Yardbarker
Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites
It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Spurs ace Richarlison has banana thrown at him by fan in sickening scenes after scoring for Brazil vs Tunisia in Paris
RICHARLISON suffered sickening racist abuse after scoring for Brazil last night when a vile fan hurled bananas at him. The Tottenham star forward put his country 2-1 up in the friendly against ten-man Tunisia in Paris at the Parc des Princes. As Richarlison celebrated his first-half goal, bananas were thrown...
ESPN
Newcastle sign teenager Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners
Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old Australian forward Garang Kuol to join the squad in January, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Kuol, who made his senior international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, has played for A-League side Central Coast Mariners since moving Australia as a refugee in 2021.
Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies
Sept 29 (Reuters) - European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
Sporting News
UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format
The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA・
ESPN
FIBA World Cup 2022: Kahleah Copper helps carry USA Basketball into quarterfinals
SYDNEY -- Kahleah Copper received the ball from Breanna Stewart on the left wing, took two dribbles and finished on the opposite side of the basket, fully extending her right arm as she laid it in. Later on defense, she jumped the passing lane for a steal, deflecting the ball before collecting it and finishing with her left hand on a Eurostep in the paint.
ESPN
El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system
Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
