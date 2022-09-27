ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals

The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiba#Cup Game#Serbian#African
ESPN

Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
FIFA
FanBuzz

FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine

South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Messi 2 goals, accosted twice, Argentina tops Jamaica 3-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi responded to an in-game, on-field request for a signature with a signature goal. Messi scored two goals and was twice accosted by fans running on the field as Argentina extended its unbeaten streak to 35 matches over three years by beating Jamaica 3-0 on Tuesday night in its next-to-last World Cup warmup match. “You have to enjoy Messi,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “No matter your country, everyone does. I’m his coach, but I would buy a ticket to see him.” Julián Álvarez put Argentina ahead in the 13th minute. Messi entered in the 56th and increased his career total to 90 goals in 164 international appearances with his 17th multigoal game.
WORLD
ESPN

Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals

SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites

It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
SOCCER
ESPN

Newcastle sign teenager Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners

Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old Australian forward Garang Kuol to join the squad in January, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Kuol, who made his senior international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, has played for A-League side Central Coast Mariners since moving Australia as a refugee in 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA
ESPN

FIBA World Cup 2022: Kahleah Copper helps carry USA Basketball into quarterfinals

SYDNEY -- Kahleah Copper received the ball from Breanna Stewart on the left wing, took two dribbles and finished on the opposite side of the basket, fully extending her right arm as she laid it in. Later on defense, she jumped the passing lane for a steal, deflecting the ball before collecting it and finishing with her left hand on a Eurostep in the paint.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system

Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy