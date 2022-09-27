ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report

By Matt Young
 1 day ago
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to text a “White House number” on Dec. 20, according to a new book from former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA). When told of the connection between the pair, Riggleman told NBC News, “I wish I could say I was surprised.” SoRelle said she was aware of a communication with Giuliani in November but could not check her phone for details as it had been seized by the FBI. She also confirmed the December text attempting to contact the White House. Giuliani confirmed to NBC News that “the last contact with SoRelle on his phone was on Nov. 10, 2020.”

Comments / 138

boldandfaith
1d ago

Josh Hawley, should be removed from office! Under article 3&14 The constitution OATH! Along with the others terrorist criminals! Like McCarthy! Misleading comments old news and the lies the maga politicians who been attacking the AMERICAN PEOPLE AND THE VALUES OF OUR COUNTRY!! Vote blue;

Reply(16)
110
Guest
1d ago

OMG, Rudster has a son? And he was a WH aide? And he was texting with the military arm of the insurrectionist crack pots? Dude, like daddy, your goose is cooked.

Reply(10)
80
Jopin Scott
1d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Reply(10)
37
