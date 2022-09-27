Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to text a “White House number” on Dec. 20, according to a new book from former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA). When told of the connection between the pair, Riggleman told NBC News, “I wish I could say I was surprised.” SoRelle said she was aware of a communication with Giuliani in November but could not check her phone for details as it had been seized by the FBI. She also confirmed the December text attempting to contact the White House. Giuliani confirmed to NBC News that “the last contact with SoRelle on his phone was on Nov. 10, 2020.”

