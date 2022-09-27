Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
wearegreenbay.com
Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced
(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
spectrumnews1.com
Auditing her life: Top Wisconsin leader retires after 45 years
MADISON, Wis. — After serving Wisconsin tirelessly for 45 years, one of the state’s highest ranking civil servants in the Department of Revenue retires this week. Division of Income, Sales and Excise Tax Administrator Diane Hardt started her storied-career in the late 70s as an entry-level auditor. Fresh out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she said she could never imagine that she would go on to achieve the heights of a managerial role.
captimes.com
Before money ruled politics, how William Proxmire sold himself to Wisconsin
Every election cycle, the money grows. Political candidates post eye-popping cash hauls every two years, while the billionaires who spend on their behalf pump tens of millions of dollars into outside groups. In 2022, no one is surprised. With just weeks to go until Election Day, candidates and third-party groups...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
wpr.org
House surfing and living in abandoned buildings, Wisconsin's rural homeless population is underserved
Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. Until this year, there were no shelters in Taylor County, a rural county west of Wausau with...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Seeing an Increase in ATVs and UTVs
(Courtney Everett, Wisconsin Public Radio) Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. According to Courtney Everett of Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were...
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means […] The post How are Wisconsin voters being fooled? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
captimes.com
Letter | Evers, not the GOP, works for Wisconsin
Dear Editor: Tim Michels still questions the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. Even after Donald Trump’s lawyers filed 61 lawsuits nationwide, winning only one. Michael Gableman, hired and paid over $1 million in taxpayer money by the “fiscally conservative” GOP, failed to turn up any election fraud. Gableman was fined twice for failing to provide documentation of his work, as well as “unprofessional and misogynistic” behavior. Those fines were also paid for by the taxpayers.
WSAW
WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
Daily Cardinal
Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
Government Technology
ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties
(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
captimes.com
Tim Michels invests additional $5 million into Wisconsin governor campaign
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels invested millions more of his own money into his campaign between July 26 and the end of August, according to recent campaign finance filings. During that 37-day period, Michels gave his campaign another $5 million and raised just $430,000 from supporters. The construction magnate, who...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin gas prices move past national average
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gas prices are on the rise in Green Bay, and Wisconsin drivers say the increase in prices is affecting how they travel. “I drove to work the other day and prices have gone up fifty cents since Friday morning,” said Steven Ryba, a Green Bay resident.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
Wausau school board president questions state money proposed for education
The president of the Wausau School Board on Monday questioned billions of dollars going into education in the state after a senior school district official said the governor’s plan would “offset the fiscal cliff” they would be facing once federal pandemic relief funds go away. Speaking about...
captimes.com
State Debate: Just how purple is Wisconsin?, asks columnist Steve Walters
Just how purple is Wisconsin?, asks columnist Steve Walters on Urban Milwaukee. Quite purple, he answers, as he goes back three decades of voting that shows the state remarkably evenly divided. If Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is true to his words and intentions that all he wants to do is...
