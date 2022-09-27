ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced

(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
spectrumnews1.com

Auditing her life: Top Wisconsin leader retires after 45 years

MADISON, Wis. — After serving Wisconsin tirelessly for 45 years, one of the state’s highest ranking civil servants in the Department of Revenue retires this week. Division of Income, Sales and Excise Tax Administrator Diane Hardt started her storied-career in the late 70s as an entry-level auditor. Fresh out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she said she could never imagine that she would go on to achieve the heights of a managerial role.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Seeing an Increase in ATVs and UTVs

(Courtney Everett, Wisconsin Public Radio) Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. According to Courtney Everett of Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were...
Wisconsin Examiner

How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?

STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means […] The post How are Wisconsin voters being fooled? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
captimes.com

Letter | Evers, not the GOP, works for Wisconsin

Dear Editor: Tim Michels still questions the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. Even after Donald Trump’s lawyers filed 61 lawsuits nationwide, winning only one. Michael Gableman, hired and paid over $1 million in taxpayer money by the “fiscally conservative” GOP, failed to turn up any election fraud. Gableman was fined twice for failing to provide documentation of his work, as well as “unprofessional and misogynistic” behavior. Those fines were also paid for by the taxpayers.
WSAW

WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
Daily Cardinal

Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban

The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
Government Technology

ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties

(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
97X

This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin

As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
captimes.com

Tim Michels invests additional $5 million into Wisconsin governor campaign

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels invested millions more of his own money into his campaign between July 26 and the end of August, according to recent campaign finance filings. During that 37-day period, Michels gave his campaign another $5 million and raised just $430,000 from supporters. The construction magnate, who...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin gas prices move past national average

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gas prices are on the rise in Green Bay, and Wisconsin drivers say the increase in prices is affecting how they travel. “I drove to work the other day and prices have gone up fifty cents since Friday morning,” said Steven Ryba, a Green Bay resident.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI

