MODESTO — Mental health professionals will soon assist officers in Stanislaus county with all mental health-related calls. Officials with the Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Services are calling the program the "Mobile Crisis Team." Six clinicians will team up with officers and respond directly to anyone experiencing any mental health-related issue.CBS13 spoke with residents in the area who say it comes at a critical time. "If they can de-escalate it before the police have to get physical, that's money well spent," Dan Powers said.The program is a partnership between Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Services and the Modesto Police Department. It comes after the...

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO