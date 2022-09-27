ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

The Valley Citizen

Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto

By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
FOX40

Stockton Police investigating ‘patterns’ in recent killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The circumstances of some recent killings in Stockton prompted police to form a multi-agency task force to investigate, Stockton Police said. On Wednesday, Stockton Police said detectives have investigated 43 homicides so far this year. It’s 11 more killings than in 2021 at the same time. According to police, detectives noticed […]
CBS Sacramento

Stanislaus law enforcement soon to receive aid on mental health calls

MODESTO — Mental health professionals will soon assist officers in Stanislaus county with all mental health-related calls. Officials with the Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Services are calling the program the "Mobile Crisis Team." Six clinicians will team up with officers and respond directly to anyone experiencing any mental health-related issue.CBS13 spoke with residents in the area who say it comes at a critical time. "If they can de-escalate it before the police have to get physical, that's money well spent," Dan Powers said.The program is a partnership between Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Services and the Modesto Police Department. It comes after the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Ranks Top 5 Worst City for Pedestrian Accidents

Modesto Is Among the Top 5 Worst City for Pedestrian Accidents. During a recent pedestrian crosswalk operation in Stanislaus County, the Modesto Police Department found that the City of Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-related accidents in California. Police said during the 6-hour operation, they issued citations to...
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
FOX40

Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
ABC10

Dutch Hollow Farms reveals 2022 corn maze honoring Laci Peterson

MODESTO, Calif. — In a tribute to the memory of Laci Peterson, Dutch Hollow Farms has dedicated their corn maze in her image for this year. December of 2022 will mark 20 years since the Modesto woman and her unborn child were killed by Scott Peterson, Laci's husband. Dutch Hollow Farms said they dedicated to maze to Laci with permission and support from the family.
KRON4 News

Stockton town hall meeting will address fentanyl crisis

(BCN) — San Joaquin County officials will be hosting a town hall meeting Monday in Stockton to educate youth and families about the dangers of fentanyl, a crisis impacting the community. The virtual and in-person fentanyl awareness meeting will be held at the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Drive, […]
galtheraldonline.com

Families, co-workers remember men killed in plane crash

The local community learned more about the lives of two men killed Sept. 4 in an airplane crash northwest of Galt as their families and colleagues honored them with tributes. The Raley’s Cos. Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Mueller, 56, and Chief Pilot Richard Conte, 68, were the two occupants of a small plane that crashed north of Twin Cities and Pellandini roads. Conte’s obituary chronicled his lifetime in aviation, and Mueller’s remembrance emphasized his love of the outdoors and family life.
KCRA.com

Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say

CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
FOX40

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
FOX40

Ceres home invasion leaves one man dead

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in Ceres during a home invasion on Tuesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6 a.m. deputies arrived to the 2600 block of Gondring Road in Ceres where they found Christian Sanchez, 22, with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office […]
