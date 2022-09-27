Read full article on original website
Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto
By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
Stockton Police investigating ‘patterns’ in recent killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The circumstances of some recent killings in Stockton prompted police to form a multi-agency task force to investigate, Stockton Police said. On Wednesday, Stockton Police said detectives have investigated 43 homicides so far this year. It’s 11 more killings than in 2021 at the same time. According to police, detectives noticed […]
Family sues Atria Park after woman dies from drinking cleaning solution
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – The family of a 93-year-woman who died after being served dishwashing solution instead of juice is filing a lawsuit against Atria Park — the nursing home in charge of taking care of her. Three people were rushed to the hospital the weekend of Aug. 27. The lawsuit claims 93-year-old Trudy […]
KCRA.com
Stockton residents react to police warnings following recent unsolved homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are encouraging people to be careful when going out at night as they've noticed most of the city's unsolved homicides have a pattern. Now, neighbors are reacting to the warning. While there is no evidence of a serial killer, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden...
Stanislaus law enforcement soon to receive aid on mental health calls
MODESTO — Mental health professionals will soon assist officers in Stanislaus county with all mental health-related calls. Officials with the Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Services are calling the program the "Mobile Crisis Team." Six clinicians will team up with officers and respond directly to anyone experiencing any mental health-related issue.CBS13 spoke with residents in the area who say it comes at a critical time. "If they can de-escalate it before the police have to get physical, that's money well spent," Dan Powers said.The program is a partnership between Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Services and the Modesto Police Department. It comes after the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Ranks Top 5 Worst City for Pedestrian Accidents
Modesto Is Among the Top 5 Worst City for Pedestrian Accidents. During a recent pedestrian crosswalk operation in Stanislaus County, the Modesto Police Department found that the City of Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-related accidents in California. Police said during the 6-hour operation, they issued citations to...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
KCRA.com
Family demanding answers from Ceres police about handling of missing person report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Filling seats and lining the entire back wall of the Ceres City Council chambers, friends and loved ones of Erika Lopez showed up by the dozens at Monday's council meeting. People close to Lopez, who family and friends said was reported missing to the Ceres Police...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian faces life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has been severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Joaquin County, authorities said. The person driving a Volkswagen Jetta struck a pedestrian on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. on Alpine Road, just south of Live Oak Road, the California Highway Patrol said. The hit-and-run happened northeast of Stockton.
Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
Dutch Hollow Farms reveals 2022 corn maze honoring Laci Peterson
MODESTO, Calif. — In a tribute to the memory of Laci Peterson, Dutch Hollow Farms has dedicated their corn maze in her image for this year. December of 2022 will mark 20 years since the Modesto woman and her unborn child were killed by Scott Peterson, Laci's husband. Dutch Hollow Farms said they dedicated to maze to Laci with permission and support from the family.
Triple-homicide suspect found in Mariposa County, police say
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing a man and a pregnant woman in Monterey County has been arrested in Mariposa County, according to the King City Police Department. Authorities said 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City was identified as a suspect in the homicides of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez […]
Stockton town hall meeting will address fentanyl crisis
(BCN) — San Joaquin County officials will be hosting a town hall meeting Monday in Stockton to educate youth and families about the dangers of fentanyl, a crisis impacting the community. The virtual and in-person fentanyl awareness meeting will be held at the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Drive, […]
galtheraldonline.com
Families, co-workers remember men killed in plane crash
The local community learned more about the lives of two men killed Sept. 4 in an airplane crash northwest of Galt as their families and colleagues honored them with tributes. The Raley’s Cos. Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Mueller, 56, and Chief Pilot Richard Conte, 68, were the two occupants of a small plane that crashed north of Twin Cities and Pellandini roads. Conte’s obituary chronicled his lifetime in aviation, and Mueller’s remembrance emphasized his love of the outdoors and family life.
KCRA.com
Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say
CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family confirms ID of California woman found dead in car at church. ‘She deserves justice’
A woman who went missing Friday night was found dead in her car in the parking lot of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Maze Boulevard in Modesto on Saturday afternoon, her family confirmed. In an Instagram post Saturday, Yaresli Lopez of Ceres wrote that her mother, Erika Lopez, called her...
Parents concerned after daughter was suspended fighting back against alleged attacker
STOCKTON, Calif. — Concerned parents said they don't feel safe sending their daughter back to school after a caught-on-camera video revealed their teenage daughter being punched multiple times at school. The fight happened at Christa McAuliffe Middle School in the Lodi Unified School District. Hunter Worsham, the father of...
Ceres home invasion leaves one man dead
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in Ceres during a home invasion on Tuesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6 a.m. deputies arrived to the 2600 block of Gondring Road in Ceres where they found Christian Sanchez, 22, with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office […]
