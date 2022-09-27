Read full article on original website
BBC
Focus on west Cumbria: The woman who paints Whitehaven
Whitehaven is a Georgian town and harbour on the coast of Cumbria. As part of a focus on the area, the BBC has spoken to one of its artists. It was during her government-sanctioned exercise trips that Natalie Burns first started to appreciate the beauty of her home town. With...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
Red squirrel goes nuts in Pitlochry Greggs
A red squirrel is at the centre of a rescue operation after it was found trapped in a Perthshire bakery. Greggs in Pitlochry is closed while efforts are made to remove the protected animal, which was discovered in the roof on Saturday. The mission is being led by a member...
BBC
PC thanks 'heroes' who helped him on Cornwall to London walk
A policeman has praised "heroes" who have provided him with food and a place to sleep during a charity walk from Cornwall to London using no money. Met Police officer Tom Harrison, 46, has been knocking on over a hundred doors as he treks the country in aid of the British Red Cross' Ukraine appeal. He has raised over £4,000 so far.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone
The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
Man Bitten by Python in Shocking Attack: ‘Blood Spurted Nearly Six Foot From My Artery’
One year after a coastal carpet python attacked a man in Australia, he still doesn’t have full feeling where the snake sliced through an artery and several nerves in his arm. The Australian said the bite was “beyond imagined capabilities” of the python following the freak accident when releasing the snake into the wild.
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video
Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
BBC
Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves
The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
LOOK: Maned Wolf Carries Pup in Its Mouth in Rare Moment Caught on Camera
A rare pic surfaced this week as a maned wolf was pictured carrying her young pup in its mouth. The adorably candid pic gives us a glimpse into a part of the wildlife world that we don’t often get to see up close. “Maned wolf and her pup,” notes...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
