USA vs. Saudi Arabia score: USMNT held to uninspiring scoreless draw as World Cup now looms on horizon
If the 2-0 defeat to Japan saw worries creep across the USMNT fanbase ahead of the 2022 World Cup, then alarm bells are now surely blaring as the United States played to a drab 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in the final friendly before the World Cup arrives in late November.
Top spot in Nations League Group A2 is on the line as Portugal host Spain in Braga.A defeat to Switzerland leaves the visitors in need of a win if they are to overtake their Iberian rivals and progress to the finals.Portugal completed their penultimate round business rather more effectively, beating the Czech Republic 4-0, and a draw would be enough for Fernando Santos’ side to advance.The home side have conceded only twice in five group matches so far and will hope for another secure defensive performance.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Portugal vs...
Canada vs. Uruguay result: Darwin Nunez helps blank Les Rouges in World Cup tuneup
It was Canada's toughest test on paper ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it turned out that way as Uruguay handed the Canadians a 2-0 loss. A goal after just six minutes is not what John Herdman's side needed against the talented No. 13-ranked Uruguayans. Nicolas de la Cruz converted a free kick that went over the wall and beat Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan to get the South American side on its way.
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Senegal stun France
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Senegal's shocking win over France in 2002. As far as World Cup upsets...
Here's how to stream the high-scoring ENG PAK T20 cricket series from UK, India, Pakistan, USA, Australia and beyond
Saudi Arabia vs USMNT, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Fair or not, Tuesday’s edition of Saudi Arabia vs USMNT is going to be scrutinized as much as any friendly in recent United States men’s national team history. Gregg Berhalter’s men looked like sloppy at best and rudderless at worst in Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan in Dusseldorf and that’s incredibly alarming with the Yanks on the precipice of their World Cup return, a time when teams are usually questioning the fine-tuning rather than, well, a whooooooooole lot.
Denmark supplier announces World Cup kits designed to ‘protest against Qatar and its human rights record’
The kit supplier of the Denmark national team, Hummel, has released their new kit designs for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup – along with a very precise message.Sportswear manufacturer Hummel have made it explicitly clear that while they are fully behind the Danish side’s efforts in representing their people, they do not wish to be “visible” during the finals while it is held in Qatar and say they do not support the hosts as a nation, citing their human rights record and failure to protect workers during the construction of stadiums for the World Cup. A statement on...
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool striker Diogo Jota in action for Portugal as they host Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.
Nations League: Spain seeks elusive win in Portugal
MADRID (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique tried to stay optimistic about Spain’s chances of advancing in the Nations League following a disappointing home loss to Switzerland. After all, La Roja can still secure a spot in the finals with a win in Portugal on Tuesday. “We see it...
Preview of Fulham's Premier League meeting with Newcastle, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
W Series: Singapore Preview, Predictions and How To Watch
After a two-month hiatus, the W Series returns to action with their first visit to the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. Jamie Chadwick enters round seven of the 2022 W Series season with her first chance to claim the title. While we third consecutive championship is all but guaranteed, she would need the perfect set of results to leave Singapore with the crown. Given this will be her first time at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as is the case for nearly all the grid, you wouldn’t fault Chadwick for taking a cautious approach. She simply needs to finish in the points for the next two rounds and she would arrive in Mexico as the 2022 Champion.
