247Sports
2024 Buford, (GA) 5-Star DL Eddrick Houston is excited to see Michigan State in person
2024 Georgia 5-Star Eddrick Houston is excited to get up to East Lansing to visit Michigan State in a couple of weeks.
Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets
Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Stanford Steve puts Michigan on upset alert for road trip vs. Iowa
ESPN’s Stanford Steve broke down the upcoming game between No. 4 Michigan and unraked Iowa during a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt. Needless to say, this game is intriguing for a number of reasons. “Michgan hits the road to take on Iowa,” said Van Pelt as he set...
247Sports
Wolverines make final four for elite offensive lineman
Michigan recently made the final four for 2023 Top100 offensive lineman Spencer Fano, he reported via his Twitter account. The Wolverines were joined by Utah, BYU and Oregon. The Provo (UT) Timpview star has long been listed as a top target on 247Sports for the Wolverines. Fano has been on...
Christian Anderson Jr. details his ‘great’ official visit to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr. committed to the Michigan basketball program last fall, giving Juwan Howard and the Wolverines a very early pledge in their 2024 class. Nearly a year after announcing that commitment, Anderson Jr. and his family took an official visit to...
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
WILX-TV
WATCH: Coach Mel Tucker speaks to media following loss to Minnesota
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media following a loss to Minnesota, its first Big Ten matchup of the season and the second-straight loss for the Spartans. The Spartans fell to 2-2 overall after Minnesota bested them 34-7 on Saturday at...
247Sports
Maryland Football: Latest on Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett Injuries | Post-Michigan Mood | Script Time
The mood of a team after a loss often defines its maturity, and that’s exactly what head coach Mike Locksley noticed after Maryland football’s 34-27 loss at No. 4 Michigan Saturday. “A loss is a loss,” Locksley said. “To me, the thing that I like best is the...
wkar.org
The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update on Donovan Edwards ahead of Michigan-Iowa
Michigan heads to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to face Iowa, looking to improve its record to 5-0. The Wolverines scored 50 or more points in their first 3 games before a 34-27 win over Maryland in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s team, though, has been without Donovan Edwards for a good...
WZZM 13
Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon. Walker has been...
247Sports
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Iowa preview
The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Iowa with Sean Bock of 247Sports. The two discuss what has gone so wrong for the Hawkeyes’ offense this season, what makes their defense one of the best in the nation, and how J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines might be able to score some points in Iowa City. Finally, Bock explains why he thinks Iowa can pull off the upset at Kinnick Stadium.
Big Stars Come to Lansing for Charity Softball Game
Have you already made your plans for this Friday night, September 30th? If you have, cancel them. If you haven't, make em for the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts!. This event is no stranger to Lansing. The event, put on by...
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
WKHM
RW Mercer To Merger with Minnesota Based Company
Friday The RW Mercer Company of Jackson, Michigan and Pump and Meter Services of Hopkins, Minnesota announced they have signed an agreement to join both businesses, under a new holding company. The holding company will be owned by Andy Mercer and Kurt Rademacher. The companies will continue to operate independently...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!
Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
