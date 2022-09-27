The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Iowa with Sean Bock of 247Sports. The two discuss what has gone so wrong for the Hawkeyes’ offense this season, what makes their defense one of the best in the nation, and how J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines might be able to score some points in Iowa City. Finally, Bock explains why he thinks Iowa can pull off the upset at Kinnick Stadium.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO