Nearly half of Medicaid managed care plans' medical loss ratio reports submitted to states were incomplete, according to a report from the HHS inspector general's office. The office conducted an online survey requesting information from all states with Medicaid managed care plans subject to federal MLR requirements, according to the Sept. 22 report. Forty-three states submitted survey responses and plans' annual MLR reports from September to December 2020. The office reviewed the survey responses and analyzed plans reports for completeness.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO