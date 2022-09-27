ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
AMA

Physicians’ unified message to Congress: Reform Medicare pay now

More than 120 state medical associations and national specialty societies have joined the AMA in urging Congress to institute Medicare payment reforms in order to maintain patients’ access to care. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After fighting for physicians during the pandemic, the AMA is taking on...
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina healthcare executive pleads guilty to Medicare fraud scheme

(The Center Square) — A Raleigh healthcare executive faces up to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to swindling millions from Medicare through false claims since 2014. Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty last week to Making/Using False Healthcare Writings and Documents and Aiding and Abetting efforts to...
RALEIGH, NC
beckerspayer.com

CMS should strengthen oversight of medical loss ratio reports, HHS says

Nearly half of Medicaid managed care plans' medical loss ratio reports submitted to states were incomplete, according to a report from the HHS inspector general's office. The office conducted an online survey requesting information from all states with Medicaid managed care plans subject to federal MLR requirements, according to the Sept. 22 report. Forty-three states submitted survey responses and plans' annual MLR reports from September to December 2020. The office reviewed the survey responses and analyzed plans reports for completeness.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Aep#Drugs#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Pre Aep
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

OIG finds 'significantly reduced' improper payments to acute care hospitals

An audit of inappropriate Medicare payments to acute care hospitals has found that such improper payments are on the decline: While hospitals logged $39.3 million in improper Medicare Part B payments from 2016 to 2021, that's a decrease from the $51.6 million in alleged overpayments that occurred between 2013 and 2016.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy