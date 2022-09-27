Read full article on original website
AMA
Physicians’ unified message to Congress: Reform Medicare pay now
More than 120 state medical associations and national specialty societies have joined the AMA in urging Congress to institute Medicare payment reforms in order to maintain patients’ access to care. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After fighting for physicians during the pandemic, the AMA is taking on...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get benefit checks up to $1,261 this week – see the exact date
ELIGIBLE Americans including disabled adults, kids, and seniors over the age of 65 will receive two Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments this month. SSI benefits are usually sent out on the 1st of the month, but because October 1 falls on a Saturday, payments are being deposited slightly earlier. The...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina healthcare executive pleads guilty to Medicare fraud scheme
(The Center Square) — A Raleigh healthcare executive faces up to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to swindling millions from Medicare through false claims since 2014. Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty last week to Making/Using False Healthcare Writings and Documents and Aiding and Abetting efforts to...
beckerspayer.com
CMS should strengthen oversight of medical loss ratio reports, HHS says
Nearly half of Medicaid managed care plans' medical loss ratio reports submitted to states were incomplete, according to a report from the HHS inspector general's office. The office conducted an online survey requesting information from all states with Medicaid managed care plans subject to federal MLR requirements, according to the Sept. 22 report. Forty-three states submitted survey responses and plans' annual MLR reports from September to December 2020. The office reviewed the survey responses and analyzed plans reports for completeness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
OIG finds 'significantly reduced' improper payments to acute care hospitals
An audit of inappropriate Medicare payments to acute care hospitals has found that such improper payments are on the decline: While hospitals logged $39.3 million in improper Medicare Part B payments from 2016 to 2021, that's a decrease from the $51.6 million in alleged overpayments that occurred between 2013 and 2016.
