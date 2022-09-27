Read full article on original website
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Red Wings for First Win of Preseason
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Here's what the line combinations and...
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
Backup goaltender battle heats up for Nashville Predators
When Predators General Manager David Poile signed former Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a 1-year, 1.5 million dollar contract, speculation began about who would fill the backup role vacated by David Rittich. Some felt Connor Ingram deserved the spot, while others felt like Kevin Lankinen, with more NHL experience, was the obvious choice for the job. It was assumed that Yaroslav Askarov would start the season in Milwaukee at the AHL level. However, when Hynes commented that it was an open competition to backup Juuse Saros, suddenly, everyone was in the mix for the spot.
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Tyson Jost revisits ghosts of past in first trip to Ball Arena since trade
DENVER — Players come and go. Sports, after-all, are a business. But some trades hurt worse than others, even for the players involved. Tyson Jost was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and became a mainstay on the NHL roster, until he was traded in March only three months before his friends and teammates lifted the cup.
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
Dominik Kubalik scores twice as Red Wings whip Penguins in preseason opener
Dominik Kubalik scored a pair of goals – one on the power play and one shorthanded – and the Detroit Red Wings whipped the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 Tuesday in their preseason opener at PPG Paints Arena. It was the first exhibition as a Red Wing for many, including...
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for 2022-23 preseason home opener
The Detroit Red Wings will play their 2022-23 preseason home opener Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra in addition to the Red Wings Radio Network and WWJ 950. The Red Wings...
2022-23 NHL team preview: Vancouver Canucks
Last year was a rollercoaster ride for the Vancouver Canucks. General manager Jim Benning was on the hot seat after the team finished dead-last in the All-Canadian Division in 2021, so he made a big splash to acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes. The new-look Cancuks...
BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your...
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
