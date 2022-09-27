ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana hunter under fire for posing with skinned husky puppy she claims she ‘mistook for wolf’

By Shweta Sharma
 1 day ago

A Montana hunter has left people in shock and anger after she proudly displayed the carcass of a dog she shot dead and skinned, mistaking it to be a wolf pup on her hunting trip.

The woman, Amber Rose, announced her kill on Facebook and shared a series of graphic pictures in which she was seen joyously posing with a blood-smeared body of a dead dog.

The pictures, that have left several disturbed on social media, show the fur of the skinned dog lying in a pickup truck.

“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup. #firstwolf #onelesspredatorMT,” she wrote in the post on Sunday.

It was only after her post went viral and sparked outrage among locals the woman realised she hunted down a husky and not a wolf pup.

Several people on social media reacted in shock and disbelief, calling her out for taking a hunting trip when she was unable to differentiate between a dog and a wolf. Many demanded action against her for killing and skinning a dog.

A Keene resident wrote on social media: “I’m feeling ill. Who is this #AmberRose and how long until this #DogKiller gets arrested? I don’t hunt, but I can tell a Husky from a Wolf. Killing wolves is NOT sport, but killing what may have been someone’s pet is a crime.”

Another user slammed her for mistaking a dog for a wolf. “This woman should NEVER be allowed in the woods again. Charges need to be brought. How the hell do you think that is a wolf?!” the user said.

Following the furore, the woman issued a clarification on social media and admitted she made a mistake but claimed that she would have shot it anyway as it was “coming for her”.

“I purchased my wolf tag prior to leaving for a bear hunt in the event I ran into a wolf in which I came to encounter with what I thought could be a hybrid during this time […] my safety was top priority this animal was growling howling and coming at me like it was going to eat me,” she said.

She added: “Yes I made a mistake because I did think it was a hybrid wolf pup”, but said she was not aware that some dogs were released in the wild and she was not legally liable.

“But I was not aware of 19 dogs being dropped 11 miles into the wilderness either way yes I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me! So please remove all your post thinking I just shot and killed someone’s pet!” she said.

No action has been taken against the woman yet. But an investigation has been launched into the incident, according to a TMZ report.

