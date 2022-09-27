ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 12

StriderKing
1d ago

All who lost their jobs should sue. Not just on grounds of religion but on personal choice. People who sustained vaccine injuries and families of those who died from vaccine injuries should also sue.

Reply
2
Related
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Public Library staff authorized to treat opioid overdose victims with Narcan

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Library authorized staff to give Narcan to people suffering opioid overdoses. The library announced Wednesday that, after a review of legal and safety issues, certain trained staff volunteers will be permitted to use Library-supplied Narcan (naloxone) to overdose victims on library property. Library officials say they...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Kent considers proposal to ban camping on public property

Leaders in Kent are at a crossroads after seeing an expansion of roadside homeless camps. Officials are talking about change to police enforcement and bans, even as the King County Council considers spending millions more on service-centered homeless solutions.
KENT, WA
KUOW

Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.

A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
calmatters.network

Leaders Emerge from a Washington State Youth Prison, Urging a More Just and Safe World

It was 8 a.m. in the Hotel Murano conference room in Tacoma and like any good host, 23-year-old Aaron Toleafoa understood his mandate: wake up the crowd. “How’s everybody feeling today?” he asked the guests who were gathered for the Coalition for Juvenile Justice’s annual Youth Summit. “Good, good. For everybody who’s not from Washington, y’all enjoy this town over here? It’s my hometown, so you better like it.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Nigeria State Official who Stole More Than $350,000 in Washington State Unemployment Benefits Gets 5 Years

TACOMA - A 45-year-old resident of Nigeria was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his attempt to steal nearly $2.4 million from the United States government, including approximately $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
q13fox.com

Little League umpire accused of drugging, raping child in King County

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County authorities put a $500,000 warrant out on a man charged with raping a child and giving her drugs—and the suspect works with children. According to court documents FOX 13 News obtained, 58-year-old Michael Alan Wearmouth groomed a girl, starting when she was 14 years old, with meth and other drugs.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City#Federal Judges#Seattle Fire Department#Mandates#Fox
My Clallam County

Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman

Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man in critical condition after Pioneer Square shooting

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer Square that left a man critically wounded Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Third Ave and Yesler around 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q13fox.com

Firefighters extinguish fire at Tacoma Tideflats industrial plant

TACOMA, Wash. - Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma's Tideflats. The fire broke out in the Darling food processing plant near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave. Viewer photos captured a massive plume of black smoke billowing up into the sky. According to Tacoma Fire, there were "heavy...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy