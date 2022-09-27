ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey

The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022

No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

Major Travel Site Reveals New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot

Everyone in New Jersey knows we are a major vacation destination throughout the year, especially in the summer. Now a travel website has named the Garden State's top vacation destination. If you spent even five minutes on any of New Jersey's roadways this summer, especially the Garden State Parkway, no...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American History#Deep History#Real American#Trees Unlimited Nj#Dutch#Swedes#Finns#European
New Jersey 101.5

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

