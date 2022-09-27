New Survey from Philip Morris International Reveals Strong Societal Support for Disruptive Innovations to Drive Public Health Progress

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Global Point of Care Testing Markets Report 2022-2028: The Promise of Point-of-Care Testing & Technological Advancement in POCT to Spur Market Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Point of Care Testing Market (By Diagnostics Segment, Mode, End Users, Regions), 100 Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global point of care testing (POCT) market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 65 Billion by 2028. Point-of-care (POC) testing has...
Woonsocket Call
LONBEST Group Was Established In 2005 And Listed On The NEEQ
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. Group Introduction. LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Lipid Nutrition Industry is Expected to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Lipid Nutrition Market 2021-2031 by Product, Source, Form, Application, Distribution, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lipid nutrition market will reach $17,516.6 million by 2031, growing by 7.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of various...
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
furninfo.com
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand. Wall Street's biggest investors fear an economic nightmare is coming....
Woonsocket Call
Coworking SEO Shares Three Key Insights for Coworking Space Owners From The Global Workspace Association Flex Forward 2022 Conference
Flex Forward 2022 was a tremendous success, with many business leaders in the coworking industry in attendance and Coworking SEO, the industry’s leading specialized marketing agency. The Global Workspace Association (GWA) is a forum for experts and participants in the coworking space industry. Their annual conference explores the future...
Woonsocket Call
New Global Survey from Yubico finds 59% of Employees Still Rely on Username and Password as Primary Method to Authenticate Their Accounts
To kickoff Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Yubico brings top industry leaders together to reveal state of enterprise security. In light of recent phishing-based cyberattacks and in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today shared the results of its inaugural State of Global Enterprise Authentication Survey 2022 at a security thought-leadership industry summit hosted by the company in its San Francisco office. The survey, conducted for Yubico by Censuswide, polled 16,000+ employees across a variety of enterprises in eight countries* and asked about their perceptions and perceived challenges of MFA, security tools and internal security practices at their organization, and their recent experiences with cyberattacks.
Woonsocket Call
Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Major Company Profiles, Deals, Strategies, Growth Drivers and Recent Developments - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Device Segment, Application, Regional Analysis), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles, Major Deals, Strategy and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global retinal surgery devices market is predicted to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027. Retinal...
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Automotive Parts Global Market to 2027 - Innovations in Engines Such as Hybrid Engines Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Parts Market Research Report by Type (Bodies and Chassis, Driveline and Powertrain, and Electronics), Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Automotive Parts...
Woonsocket Call
Opinion of the Board of Directors regarding the Possible Voluntary Tender Offer for Bachoco's shares
Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bachoco" or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO), announces that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) met today, regarding the intention of certain shareholders to make a voluntary tender offer for up to all of the shares representing the capital stock of the Company, owned by the investing public, as announced on March 25, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
CA-Solar Offers Innovative And Affordable Solar Panel Mounting Solutions
PT Environeer announces the availability of a new solar panel mounting system for use in the renewable energy sector under its CA-Solar brand. Made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions. PT Environeer offers solar panel mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for local conditions. They also provide...
Woonsocket Call
Catapult Health and Tasso Join Forces to Create Convenient, Patient-Centric Preventive Care Solution for Fortune 500 Employers and National Health Plans
At-home VirtualCheckup® wellness exam to feature Tasso’s clinical-grade, self-sampling blood collection device. Catapult Health, a virtual preventive care provider serving 3,500 employers with over 2 million covered lives, and Tasso Inc., the leading provider of convenient, clinical-grade blood collection solutions, today announced a collaboration that will simplify home-based preventive care for employees and their families. Effective October 5th, Catapult will start offering the Tasso+™ device as part of its VirtualCheckup®, an innovative at-home annual wellness checkup that combines simple and virtually painless testing with face-to-face clinical video consultations. VirtualCheckup is already a covered benefit for hundreds of America’s largest corporations and major national health plans, including BlueCross and BlueShield.
Woonsocket Call
United States Breath Analyzers Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report 2022-2030 - Growing Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies and Other Institutions Such as Schools, Sports, and Offices - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. breath analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand...
Woonsocket Call
Global Chitosan Lactate (Ester) CAS (148411-57-8) Chemical Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "CAS 148411-57-8 Chitosan lactate (ester) Chemical World Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Report provides data on the net consumption of Chitosan lactate (ester) in each of the countries listed. The substance covered (Chitosan lactate (ester)) are classified by the Chemical Registry, EC, EU, CAS, or other coding system. In addition, where available this consumption is further analysed by Application or End User sector.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Kenvue as the Name for Planned New Consumer Health Company
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Johnson & Johnson (the “Company”) (NYSE: JNJ) today took another step forward in establishing two independent, market-leading companies with the announcement of Kenvue as the name for the planned New Consumer Health Company. The new corporate brand comes to life through a compelling purpose, and a timeless visual brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005340/en/ Kenvue (pronounced ken·view), is inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” – meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight. With rich knowledge of human needs and deep consumer insights, Kenvue will deliver meaningful, personal health solutions.
Woonsocket Call
FGA Partners Teams Up With Sundowner Future Properties for Real Estate Development in Africa
Sundowner Future Properties is at the forefront of luxury real estate development in Kenya and throughout Africa. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has aligned with Kenya based Sundowner Future Properties to launch various real estate development projects throughout Africa. The real estate projects will initially include luxury high-rise buildings in the most sort after areas in Nairobi, Kenya but will expand to include other Africa nations over time. Other projects will include both single family home subdivisions and rental units in Kenya.
Woonsocket Call
Global Blood Glucose Meters Pipeline Market Report 2022: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blood Glucose Meters Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive information about the Blood Glucose Meters pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of...
4 ways to create workplaces women won’t want to leave￼
Hilton, No. 1 on the Best Large Workplaces for Women list for the second year in a row, sponsors educational programs and networking events for women. The majority of women in today’s workforce are recruitable. Fifty-four percent of working women say they are open to a new job in...
