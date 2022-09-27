Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Focally unveils the world's first Full colour Micro-led based true AR glasses with fully see-through display and USound MEMS speakers' technology
The glasses combine state-of-the-art USound audio technology, optical display system and hardware that enables spatial computing in a small form factor for assistive AR applications. GRAZ, Austria, Sept 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - USound, the leading provider of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for hearables and wearables, announces the cooperation...
Renesas’ ClockMatrix System Synchronizer Delivers Class D Compliance for O-RAN S-Plane Requirements
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that its 8A34001 System Synchronizer for IEEE 1588 is being used within the AMD Zynq® UltraScale+™ RFSoC DFE ZCU670 Evaluation Kit and reference design for 5G Next-Gen Radio (5G NR). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005351/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Verge
Ring’s new Spotlight Cam Pro mashes its most advanced features into a wireless design
Ring’s got a new top-of-the-line “Pro” security camera that packs all of the company’s advanced features into a more versatile design, complete with wire-free options for the first time. The Spotlight Cam Pro adds radar-powered 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View in a new design that can be powered by battery, a solar panel, and, of course, the good ol’ plug-in option. You can preorder the new Spotlight Cam Pro today: the battery and plug-in power options are $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model is $249.99.
Raleigh News & Observer
New Garmin InReach Messenger: Easy Satellite Comms Anywhere, Anytime
When venturing into the backcountry, going on an epic overlanding adventure, or just heading out for a long hike, staying connected with your loved ones and/or emergency services is a must. But most satellite communications can be a little complicated and overwhelming for newbies to use, which is why the Garmin InReach Messenger and corresponding Messenger app is so important. With this unit, it’s easier than ever to keep friends and family aware of your location, movements, and status out in the wild. And it’s also a cinch to contact rescue crews in case of an emergency.
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
SwitchBot Lock: A potential smart lock solution for renters and HOA residents
A few months back, a PR representative from SwitchBot, a company that makes smart home devices, reached out to me. He wanted me to review the company's smart door lock. What is the best smart smoke detector and are they worth it?. With the best smart smoke detectors on the...
Woonsocket Call
Secure and Trusted — Honeygain the Only Passive Income App to Pass Antivirus Checks
LONDON - September 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Plenty of online money-making scams have perpetuated the notion that all technology is evil. Until Honeygain, the world's first crowdsourced web intelligence network, proved it is not always the case. The free Internet-sharing passive income application received zero flaggings from numerous antivirus software for malicious activities, making Honeygain the only secure application among its competitors.
Woonsocket Call
Coworking SEO Shares Three Key Insights for Coworking Space Owners From The Global Workspace Association Flex Forward 2022 Conference
Flex Forward 2022 was a tremendous success, with many business leaders in the coworking industry in attendance and Coworking SEO, the industry’s leading specialized marketing agency. The Global Workspace Association (GWA) is a forum for experts and participants in the coworking space industry. Their annual conference explores the future...
Woonsocket Call
ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience
Practice technology leader launches ModMed AMP marketing services at this year’s AAO Annual Meeting. According to a new study1 commissioned by ModMed®, many factors contribute to making an impression on a patient, the first of which is often when a patient reads an online review. This press release...
Woonsocket Call
New Global Survey from Yubico finds 59% of Employees Still Rely on Username and Password as Primary Method to Authenticate Their Accounts
To kickoff Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Yubico brings top industry leaders together to reveal state of enterprise security. In light of recent phishing-based cyberattacks and in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today shared the results of its inaugural State of Global Enterprise Authentication Survey 2022 at a security thought-leadership industry summit hosted by the company in its San Francisco office. The survey, conducted for Yubico by Censuswide, polled 16,000+ employees across a variety of enterprises in eight countries* and asked about their perceptions and perceived challenges of MFA, security tools and internal security practices at their organization, and their recent experiences with cyberattacks.
getnews.info
Prairie IT Unveils New At-Home Wi-Fi Dead Spot Solution: Omega WiFi Amp
The innovative electronics company excites many tech users with its newest product that expands and improves wireless coverage throughout the entire home. In the age of all things technology, the internet is now widely regarded as a necessity for survival. Streaming movies and music, catching up on news articles, completing homework, video chatting with relatives – it seems that almost everything we do at home involves a stable internet connection. And for those now working from home, just simply having stable Wi-Fi isn’t enough.
MIT engineers built a crazy wireless underwater camera with no battery
Engineers with MIT have created a wireless, battery-free underwater camera that can operate autonomously for long periods of time. The device, which the engineers detailed in a study featured in the journal Nature Communications, is powered by sound. The engineers say the camera is 100,000 times more efficient than other undersea cameras.
knowtechie.com
Where can augmented reality be used?
Augmented reality (AR) is a relatively new concept, but it’s a field of technology that is expanding rapidly. Augmented Reality Design can benefit multiple industries, and we’ll discuss this in more detail below. First, let’s cover what AR is. What is augmented reality?. Augmented reality is often...
rekkerd.org
Audio Plugin Deals Giveaway: Win $8,000 in music production software
Audio Plugin Deals has announced the launch of a massive FX and instruments giveaway, offering a chance to win a huge collection of audio gear. Win big with Audio Plugin Deals in our greatest ever giveaway, with a prize pool valued at over $8,000. One lucky winner will take home...
Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot offers useful features for home and office situations
Think your home or office is missing something? It’s the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. Designed to help you in more ways than one, it can actually keep a watchful eye on your pet while you’re at the office. Not only that, but you can also use it to help protect your workspace when you’re home. A cute and fun mobile security system, this Alexa device with wheels can act as a guard dog while helping you stay apprised of calendar events. Set Astro to be on patrol around your home, and it’ll take short video clips of your cat or dog when it sees them. Then, it shares the Live View with you so you know how they’re doing—or can ask them to stop eating food on the counter. An update of the first-gen model, it works with the the Alexa Together service.
Routable Debuts Optical Character Recognition for Invoice Processing
Business payments platform Routable has expanded its capabilities, adding new features for automated invoice data entry, a press release said. The company has added Optical Character Recognition (OCR), which will let the Routable platform automatically scan invoices and create payables. This will make it so that enterprise and mid-market companies can maximize full-scale payout automation and process “hundreds” of invoices at the same time.
Woonsocket Call
Amazon Introduces Halo Rise—A First-of-its-Kind Bedside Sleep Tracker
New Halo Rise combines no-contact sleep tracking and environmental sensing with a smart alarm and wake-up light to help improve your sleep. Advanced machine learning and sensor technology provide highly accurate, ambient analysis of sleep patterns. Halo Rise is even smarter when paired with Alexa, enabling you to personalize your...
Woonsocket Call
Taking a Closer Look at a CNC Spindle and the Machines They’re Used in According to Realtimecampaign.com
Not very long ago, manufacturing and machining processes were largely manual. While skilled workers could perform all the tasks involved in those processes quite well, using only manpower was slow. It also lacked a certain amount of precision. In the 1940s, numerical control technology came into play. From there, CNC...
Woonsocket Call
HMB Hydraulic Breakers Troubleshooting And Solution
This guide has been prepared to aid the operator to locate the problem cause and then remedy when trouble has occurred. If trouble has been caused, obtain details as following checkpoints and contact people's local service distributor. This guide has been prepared to aid the operator to locate the problem...
CARS・
Quectel Announces New SC680A LTE Smart Module to Drive Digital Transformation and Machine Vision AI Applications
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has released its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions as well as micro-mobility applications and small electric cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005031/en/ Quectel’s new SC680A LTE smart module (Photo: Business Wire)
