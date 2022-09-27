Read full article on original website
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
Woonsocket Call
Coworking SEO Shares Three Key Insights for Coworking Space Owners From The Global Workspace Association Flex Forward 2022 Conference
Flex Forward 2022 was a tremendous success, with many business leaders in the coworking industry in attendance and Coworking SEO, the industry’s leading specialized marketing agency. The Global Workspace Association (GWA) is a forum for experts and participants in the coworking space industry. Their annual conference explores the future...
Woonsocket Call
FGA Partners Teams Up With Sundowner Future Properties for Real Estate Development in Africa
Sundowner Future Properties is at the forefront of luxury real estate development in Kenya and throughout Africa. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has aligned with Kenya based Sundowner Future Properties to launch various real estate development projects throughout Africa. The real estate projects will initially include luxury high-rise buildings in the most sort after areas in Nairobi, Kenya but will expand to include other Africa nations over time. Other projects will include both single family home subdivisions and rental units in Kenya.
Woonsocket Call
LONBEST Group Was Established In 2005 And Listed On The NEEQ
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. Group Introduction. LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Woonsocket Call
Houlihan Lokey Appoints Ee Beng Soh as a Senior Advisor
Mr. Soh to help guide the expansion of the firm’s presence in Singapore. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Ee Beng Soh has been appointed as a Senior Advisor to the firm’s businesses in Singapore, as the firm continues to strengthen its operations in the region.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, are pleased to announce the appointment of Raghu Krishnan as the new Area Managing Director for AMET (Africa, Middle East, and Turkey), effective September 1 st, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005819/en/ Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey (Photo: Business Wire) Raghu Krishnan is replacing Makis Kosmatos who will be appointed to the position of Area Managing Director for Southern Europe & France, following a five-year stint dotted with successful growth numbers.
Woonsocket Call
Global Point of Care Testing Markets Report 2022-2028: The Promise of Point-of-Care Testing & Technological Advancement in POCT to Spur Market Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Point of Care Testing Market (By Diagnostics Segment, Mode, End Users, Regions), 100 Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global point of care testing (POCT) market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 65 Billion by 2028. Point-of-care (POC) testing has...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
Woonsocket Call
Energy Dome, Ørsted to Partner on Energy Storage Facilities
Energy Dome and renewable energy leader Ørsted will work together to explore possibilities to deploy one or more ‘CO2 Battery’ long-duration energy storage plants to support Ørsted’s renewable energy projects in Europe. Energy Dome announced today a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ørsted, the global...
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PoinSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
Gerhard Zeiler Reassures Asia on Warner Bros Discovery’s Post-Merger, Growth Strategy
Gerhard Zeiler, president of International at Warner Bros. Discovery, has moved to reassure the Asia-Pacific region that it is an integral part of the group’s post-merger strategy. “Don’t believe that we don’t know how important Asia is for our company, he said Thursday. Zeiler was speaking at the APOS Convention in Singapore on Thursday. He cited examples of theatrical success for “Batman” and “Fantastic Beasts” in the region and investment in local production in the region. The reassurance may have been necessary following post-merger announcements that proposed changes in North America, Latin America and Europe ahead of Asia – despite recent external data...
Woonsocket Call
Elevate Security and Booz Allen Hamilton Partner to Address Human Cyber Risk
Elevate Security and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced a strategic partnership that aligns Booz Allen’s world-class cybersecurity consulting services with Elevate’s industry-leading human cyber risk quantification and mitigation software to address the human element of cybersecurity risk. Booz Allen’s Commercial team will leverage Elevate’s vast cyber risk intelligence capabilities to deliver rapid risk assessments and provide deep visibility to organization-wide internal cyber risk. Additionally, Elevate will power the Booz Allen Commercial team’s Dynamic Cyber Trust solution, which adapts zero trust principles to individual risk scores, delivering cyber protection that minimizes insider risk while ensuring organizational productivity.
pymnts.com
Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. Managing cross-border payments is as critical for businesses in the metaverse as it is IRL. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a Citi collaboration, explores the challenges impacting companies’ global payments management when payments cross borders — and virtual worlds. And the tech that helps make those transitions seamless and secure.
Woonsocket Call
ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience
Practice technology leader launches ModMed AMP marketing services at this year’s AAO Annual Meeting. According to a new study1 commissioned by ModMed®, many factors contribute to making an impression on a patient, the first of which is often when a patient reads an online review. This press release...
Woonsocket Call
Creative Biolabs Newly Launched One-stop Aptamer Development Services
Based on the advanced SELEX technology platform, Creative Biolabs is capable of providing comprehensive and high-quality aptamer development services for different forms of targets. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Aptamers are oligonucleotides that bind to target proteins, lipids, or nucleic acid molecules with high specificity. Meanwhile, during...
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
Woonsocket Call
Siam Cement Group and Rondo Energy Announce Investment and Plan Partnership to Bring Zero-Carbon Heat to New Industries and New Territories
Siam Cement Group Joins Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Energy Impact Partners to accelerate profitable, zero-carbon industrial production. Siam Cement Group (“SCG”) has invested in Rondo Energy (“Rondo”), joining decarbonization investment leaders Energy Impact Partners and Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Rondo and SCG will be collaborating under a letter of intent to develop and expand the use of Rondo’s Heat Battery (“RHB”) technology. The RHB can deliver deep decarbonization when applied across SCG’s lines of business including cement, chemicals, paper, and packaging. Rondo and SCG plan to offer large-scale renewable solutions for industry across Southeast Asia and expand Rondo’s reach and ability to deliver systems at scale worldwide.
