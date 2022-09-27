ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Eight states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo

Eight states announced individual cease-and-desist orders against the crypto-lending platform Nexo. The filings state the company offered investors interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities. The orders prevent Nexo from offering this product to residents until it meets the necessary registration requirements. Eight states announced on Monday they're bringing...
VERMONT STATE
Fortune

New York is now the center of crypto

Happy Monday, everyone, and welcome to the daily edition of the Fortune Crypto (formerly The Ledger) newsletter. I spent a good part of last week at the Mainnet conference in Manhattan, and came away with several thoughts. The first is that, even in the depths of crypto winter, the industry...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bitcoinist.com

Friedman, Former Tether’s Auditing Firm, Faces Over $1.6 In Penalty By SEC

The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued and set charges of 1 million USD as a monetary penalty against Friedman LLP, the former auditing firm of Tether. Although the stablecoin issuer Tether hired the same auditing company from May 2017 to January 2018, the case filed last week does not count it.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, CA
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
California Business
City
Washington, OK
Local
Washington Government
Local
California Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Business
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
California, MD
Local
Vermont Business
City
Washington, VT
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Fanboy in California Tried to Sell ‘Classified’ Docs to Russia, Feds Say

A San Diego man pretending to be a U.S. Treasury employee with Top Secret security clearance contacted the Russian Embassy last August with an offer to sell “classified information regarding sanctions” imposed by Washington, later explaining that he “respected Vladamir [sic] Putin and his nationalist view as opposed to President Biden’s globalist view,” according to federal court filings unsealed Monday. Steven Struhar surrendered to authorities on Sept. 23, and pleaded guilty the same day to making false statements and bank fraud. In his plea agreement, he admitted to meeting with a person “he believed was an emissary of the Russian Government,” but then ghosting them. Prosecutors say Struhar, who didn’t work for Treasury and didn’t have a clearance, never had access to classified information. It is unclear who alerted the feds. The bank fraud charge stems from two counterfeit checks Struhar confessed to depositing for nearly $90,000. It’s also unclear if the checks had anything to do with the Russia deal. Struhar, who faces maximum of 35 years in prison, is out on $25,000 bail pending sentencing, which is set for Jan. 3. In an email to The Daily Beast, Struhar’s lawyer, Shaun Sullivan, declined to comment on the charges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coingeek.com

IRS hunts digital currency tax cheats with M.Y. Safra bank summons

U.S. residents who have cheated on their digital currency taxes woke up to an unpleasant surprise last week. In a move that should have been obvious after President Joe Biden hired 87,000 new IRS agents, the federal tax agency received approval to issue a summons to M.Y. Safra Bank, the banking partner of digital currency prime broker SFOX.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
CoinTelegraph

South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021

According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
WORLD
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Policy#Crypto Lender#Reuters#State Regulators#Cnbc
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
crowdfundinsider.com

California Crypto Legislation Vetoed by Governor Newsom

California state legislation focusing on cryptocurrency has been vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The bill, A.B. 2269, had passed the California Assembly and was presented to the Governor on September 12, 2022. The legislation was vetoed this past Friday (September 23, 2022). The Governor published a letter addressed to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tokenist.com

California’s DFPI Targets 11 Crypto Firms Calling Them Ponzi Schemes

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. California’s state regulator, the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI), announced on Tuesday it filed a series of complaints against 11 little-known crypto firms. According to the press release, the companies acted in a way typical of Ponzi and pyramid schemes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy