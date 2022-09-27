Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Mexico Plans $4-$5 Billion LNG Hub at Gulf Port
Mexico plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub worth between $4 billion and $5 billion in the Gulf of Mexico that will help serve European demand, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. The planned LNG facility in the port of Coatzacoalcos, in the eastern state...
kitco.com
Element 29 reports maiden resources at its Elida copper deposit in Peru
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, the project’s pit-constrained, inferred mineral resource estimate amounted to 321.7 million tonnes grading...
Woonsocket Call
Energy Dome, Ørsted to Partner on Energy Storage Facilities
Energy Dome and renewable energy leader Ørsted will work together to explore possibilities to deploy one or more ‘CO2 Battery’ long-duration energy storage plants to support Ørsted’s renewable energy projects in Europe. Energy Dome announced today a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ørsted, the global...
Woonsocket Call
Zebung Double Carcass Marine Oil Hose Bursting Pressure Test Completed Successfully
Recently, in the testing building of zebung, people finished the bursting pressure test of Double carcass marine floating oil hose witnessed by BV agency staff. The bursting pressure data is completely in conformity with GMPHOM 2009 standard. Recently, in the testing building of zebung, people finished the bursting pressure test...
Nature.com
Application of machine learning in predicting oil rate decline for Bakken shale oil wells
Commercial reservoir simulators are required to solve discretized mass-balance equations. When the reservoir becomes heterogeneous and complex, more grid blocks can be used, which requires detailed and accurate reservoir information, for e.g. porosity, permeability, and other parameters that are not always available in the field. Predicting the EUR (Estimated Ultimate Recovery) and rate decline for a single well can therefore take hours or days, making them computationally expensive and time-consuming. In contrast, decline curve models are a simpler and speedier option because they only require a few variables in the equation that can be easily gathered from the wells' current data. The well data for this study was gathered from the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation's publicly accessible databases. The SEDM (Stretched Exponential Decline Model) decline curve equation variables specifically designed for unconventional reservoirs variables were correlated to the predictor parameters in a random oil field well data set. The study examined the relative influences of several well parameters. The study's novelty comes from developing an innovative machine learning (ML) (random forest (RF)) based model for fast rate-decline and EUR prediction in Bakken Shale oil wells. The successful application of this study relies highly on the availability of good quality and quantity of the dataset.
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, signed a new long-term LNG contract with Russia's Sakhalin. Sakhalin recently offered revised contracts to Asian clients, asking them to pay in currency other than US dollars. Countries who don't sign risk having to source LNG elsewhere, exacerbating a global supply crunch. Tokyo...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
Saudi Aramco chief is 'seriously concerned' that a rebound of the global economy will kill off any spare oil capacity
Saudi Aramco's CEO warned a global economic rebound could kill off any spare oil capacity out there. That could deepen the world's energy crisis, which has already sent prices in Europe soaring. More investment by companies is needed to improve the supply situation. Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser delivered...
Scientists who detected massive Pemex methane leak say 'no way' they made a mistake
MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Scientists who detected a massive methane leak at an offshore platform run by Mexico's Pemex said Tuesday there was "no way" they had made a mistake, roundly rebutting claims by the state oil company that the emissions were smaller and less polluting.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
tipranks.com
Shell Terminates Offshore Wind Projects in Ireland
Shell exits Ireland as it moves out of the two planned offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Group, citing regulatory hurdles. Shell (NYSE:SHEL) announced yesterday that it is withdrawing from the two planned offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Group in Ireland, citing the country’s regulatory hurdles. Shell entered...
Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter.
rigzone.com
OMV Finds Hydrocarbons At Oswig Well
OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. — Oil and gas company OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. Longboat Energy,...
Woonsocket Call
Siam Cement Group and Rondo Energy Announce Investment and Plan Partnership to Bring Zero-Carbon Heat to New Industries and New Territories
Siam Cement Group Joins Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Energy Impact Partners to accelerate profitable, zero-carbon industrial production. Siam Cement Group (“SCG”) has invested in Rondo Energy (“Rondo”), joining decarbonization investment leaders Energy Impact Partners and Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Rondo and SCG will be collaborating under a letter of intent to develop and expand the use of Rondo’s Heat Battery (“RHB”) technology. The RHB can deliver deep decarbonization when applied across SCG’s lines of business including cement, chemicals, paper, and packaging. Rondo and SCG plan to offer large-scale renewable solutions for industry across Southeast Asia and expand Rondo’s reach and ability to deliver systems at scale worldwide.
Woonsocket Call
New Analysis Demonstrates Need for Long-Duration Energy Storage to Enable Deployment of Renewable Energy and Achieve Decarbonization
During National Clean Energy Week, ESS Inc., Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions and U.S. Energy Association release brief detailing need for LDES to efficiently deploy renewables. ESS Inc. (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, in partnership with Citizens for Responsible...
Lomiko announces the third round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at La Loutre Graphite property, drilling wide high-grade intersections at 11.02% Cg over 120m at the northern end of EV Zone
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the third round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The drilling was supervised by Québec-based, independent geological consultant Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. and was operated under ECOLOGO requirements and compliance protocols, as Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified. Please see the press release issued on March 23, 2022 for more details about Lomiko’s ECOLOGO certification. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005630/en/ Figure 1: EV Zone Drill Hole Locations
UAE agrees to supply Germany with gas, diesel as Scholz tours Gulf
The United Arab Emirates agreed Sunday to supply natural gas and diesel to Germany as part of an "energy security" deal to replace Russian supplies. Scholz's two-day Gulf tour aimed to seal new energy deals to replace Russian supplies and mitigate the energy crisis resulting from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
