Juniper Research: Virtual Card Transaction Volumes to Surpass 121 Billion Globally by 2027; Driving Adoption of Contactless Payment Methods

Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. Managing cross-border payments is as critical for businesses in the metaverse as it is IRL. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a Citi collaboration, explores the challenges impacting companies’ global payments management when payments cross borders — and virtual worlds. And the tech that helps make those transitions seamless and secure.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the $14.5 Billion Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Global Market to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market is projected to reach USD 14,522.01 million by 2027 from USD 9,835.24 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.71% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report...
Woonsocket Call
Embily Launches Crypto Purchase Function
09/28/2022, Tallinn, Estonia // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Embily has launched a new on-platform functionality allowing users to buy cryptocurrencies using a bank card. Bitcoin will be the first coin available. Embily’s crypto banking services are currently non-custodial in that the company does not store the users’ cryptocurrencies. Instead, the...
Woonsocket Call
LONBEST Group Was Established In 2005 And Listed On The NEEQ
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. Group Introduction. LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Irish Life Chooses Stripe to Enable Smart Invest App Payments
Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, announced that the life insurance and pensions company Irish Life has chosen Stripe as “a strategic payments provider for its Smart Invest app.”. The partnership will “make it easier for Smart Invest users to initiate both one-off and top-up payments.”. Irish...
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
Woonsocket Call
Secure and Trusted — Honeygain the Only Passive Income App to Pass Antivirus Checks
LONDON - September 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Plenty of online money-making scams have perpetuated the notion that all technology is evil. Until Honeygain, the world's first crowdsourced web intelligence network, proved it is not always the case. The free Internet-sharing passive income application received zero flaggings from numerous antivirus software for malicious activities, making Honeygain the only secure application among its competitors.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
New Global Survey from Yubico finds 59% of Employees Still Rely on Username and Password as Primary Method to Authenticate Their Accounts
To kickoff Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Yubico brings top industry leaders together to reveal state of enterprise security. In light of recent phishing-based cyberattacks and in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today shared the results of its inaugural State of Global Enterprise Authentication Survey 2022 at a security thought-leadership industry summit hosted by the company in its San Francisco office. The survey, conducted for Yubico by Censuswide, polled 16,000+ employees across a variety of enterprises in eight countries* and asked about their perceptions and perceived challenges of MFA, security tools and internal security practices at their organization, and their recent experiences with cyberattacks.
Global Payments Choice Determines Consumers’ Merchant Loyalty
To get a sense of where we are right now in the omnichannel evolution, it pays to have a holistic view — a global view, in fact. As recounted in “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and Visa’s Cybersource, more than 3,100 consumers and 3,100 merchants across Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States recounted the ways in which the lines in commerce have truly blurred.
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads $8.5M Seed Funding for Bitquery to Support Development of Blockchain Data Solutions
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, led a $8.5 million seed funding round for Bitquery as part of its ongoing drive “to support innovative blockchain data solution providers.”. The investment round was “co-led by dao5, with Susquehanna, DHVC, INCE Capital, and angel investors from Google...
Woonsocket Call
Six One Commodities Successfully Expands and Renews Revolving Credit Facility
Six One Commodities LLC (“61C”) today announced that it has successfully closed a $745 million, one-year revolving borrowing base credit facility (the “Facility”). The Facility was expanded from $540 million by its existing financial institutions, a globally diverse group of six European, North American, and Asian financial institutions. The Facility has a $255 million accordion feature available for a total of $1 billion to support future growth.
Woonsocket Call
Altus Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone (“Blackstone”). The offering consists of 7,000,000 shares being sold by Blackstone at a public offering price of $11.50 per share, which represents $80.5 million of Class A common stock, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In connection with the offering, Blackstone granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 3, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Blackstone. Altus Power will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its Class A common stock by Blackstone.
pymnts.com
Partner Hub, Answer Pay Team on eInvoicing, Request-to-Pay Services
Payments-as-a-service platform Answer Pay and online invoicing service and technology provider Partner Hub have joined forces to make it easier for banks to offer their customers request-to-pay and eInvoicing services. The partnership pairs Answer Pay’s request-to-pay service, available in the United Kingdom and the Single European Payments Area (SEPA), with...
dailycoin.com
Founder Tobias Graf Reveals the Rationale Behind Okse’s Crypto Visa Card
Okse CEO Tobias Graf has revealed more information about the company’s crypto Visa card. The Okse founder has shared his vision of a decentralized future in which crypto and fiat interchange seamlessly. Graf founded Okse with the mandate of making financial freedom a reality for millions. His vision is...
Woonsocket Call
Promote the development of the Web3 gaming industry, PlanckX attend this year’s Token2049 Asia in Singapore
09/28/2022, Singapore, Singapore // Future Market Insights, Inc. //. From September 28th to 29th, TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier cryptocurrency conference, was held in Singapore. This year’s Singapore conference is also the first time the conference was held in Singapore and is part of a full week of events that will unabashedly become the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Lipid Nutrition Industry is Expected to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Lipid Nutrition Market 2021-2031 by Product, Source, Form, Application, Distribution, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lipid nutrition market will reach $17,516.6 million by 2031, growing by 7.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of various...
Woonsocket Call
Outlook on the Heart Lung Machine Global Market to 2031 - by Product Type, Application, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Heart Lung Machine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on the global heart lung machine market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
Woonsocket Call
voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares
Resolves Capital Increase Against Cash Contributions from Authorized Capital. voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet") management board today approved, with the consent of the supervisory board, an increase in the company’s registered share capital against cash contributions, under exclusion of the subscription rights of existing shareholders, in an amount of up to EUR 2,108,013.00. In conjunction with the capital increase, the company will issue new registered ordinary shares with dividend entitlements beginning for the 2022 financial year, which will be offered in the form of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"). Each ADR represents one ordinary share. The placement will take place today. The ADRs are listed on NASDAQ.
Walmart Courts Younger Consumers with New Metaverse Play on Roblox
Walmart is the latest retailer to enter the metaverse. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer announced on Monday that it has launched two new metaverse experiences on Roblox. Called “Walmart Land” and “Walmart’s Universe of Play,” the retailer said these spaces offer “unique” and “interactive” content and entertainment for its customers.
Comments / 0