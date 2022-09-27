R&D Day: Presentations to Highlight Transgene’s Competitive Positioning, Capabilities to Engineer Novel Immunotherapies for Patients with Cancer, and Update on Initial Clinical Data

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
Woonsocket Call
Cleara Biotech Raises $2.5 Million in Seed Financing to Advance FOXO4-Therapeutics Pipeline for Treating Cancer and Chronic Diseases
Company Also Appoints Seasoned Industry Executive, Dr. Angelos Stergiou, as Board of Directors Chairman in Advance of Lead Program Entering the Clinic. CLEARA Biotech B.V. (“Cleara” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative, proprietary therapies for treating different pathologies of “scarred cellular” senescence, including late-stage cancer and chronic diseases, today announced that it closed a $2.5 million seed financing round earlier in the year, led by Apollo Health Ventures, with participation from Curie Capital B.V., ROM Utrecht Region and Longevity Tech Fund. The proceeds will be used to progress Cleara’s compounds toward clinical development and further build the Company’s developmental pipeline and management team.
MedicalXpress
Drug turns cancer gene into 'eat me' flag for immune system
Tumor cells are notoriously good at evading the human immune system; they put up physical walls, wear disguises and handcuff the immune system with molecular tricks. Now, UC San Francisco researchers have developed a drug that overcomes some of these barriers, marking cancer cells for destruction by the immune system.
Nature.com
Increased risk of metastasis in patients with incidental use of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors: a retrospective analysis for multiple types of cancer based on electronic medical records
Renin-angiotensin system inhibitors have been shown to prevent cancer metastasis in experimental models, but there are limited data in clinical studies. We aimed to explore whether renin-angiotensin system inhibitors administered during the period of cancer resection can influence the subsequent development of metastasis by analyzing multiple individual types of primary cancers. A total of 4927 patients who had undergone resection of primary cancers at Kyushu University Hospital from 2009 to 2014 were enrolled and categorized into 3 groups based on the use of antihypertensive drugs: renin-angiotensin system inhibitors, other drugs, and none. Cumulative incidence functions of metastasis, treating death as a competing risk, were calculated, and the difference was examined among groups by Gray's test. Fine and Gray's model was employed to evaluate multivariate-adjusted hazards of incidental metastasis. In the multivariate-adjusted analysis, patients with skin and renal cancers showed statistically higher risks of metastasis with the use of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (hazard ratio [95% confidence interval], 5.81 [1.07"“31.57] and 4.24 [1.71"“10.53], respectively). Regarding pancreatic cancer, patients treated with antihypertensive drugs other than renin-angiotensin system inhibitors had a significantly increased risk of metastasis (hazard ratio [95% confidence interval], 3.31 [1.43"“7.69]). Future larger studies are needed to ascertain whether renin-angiotensin system inhibitors can increase the risk of metastasis in skin and renal cancers, focusing on specific tissue types and potential factors associated with renin-angiotensin system inhibitor use.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
ADRB2 expression predicts the clinical outcomes and is associated with immune cells infiltration in lung adenocarcinoma
The gene encoding beta2-adrenergic receptor (Î²2-AR), adrenoceptor beta 2 (ADRB2), has been reported to closely associated with various cancers. However, its role in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) remains controversial. This research shed light on the prognostic value of ADRB2 in LUAD and further explored its association with immune cell infiltration. ADRB2 was significantly decreased in LUAD. ADRB2 expression in LUAD was significantly correlated with gender, smoking status, T classification, and pathologic stage. Patients in the low ADRB2 expression group presented with significantly poorer overall survival (OS) and disease-specific survival (DSS). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) and Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) results showed that ADRB2 participates in immune response. The expression of ADRB2 was positively correlated with the infiltration level of most immune cells. Notably, ADRB2 is involved in LUAD progression partly by regulating the immune microenvironment, which may potentially serve as a significant prognostic biomarker as well as a potential drug target.
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Keeping aggressive cancer cells in check by blocking a protein responsible for repairs
Every cell has two mechanisms for repairing DNA single- or double-strand breaks, which can be induced by such factors as environmental toxins, chemotherapy, or ionizing radiation. The first one consists of the DNA repair genes BRCA1 and BRCA2, while the second one is an enzyme called poly-(ADP-ribose) polymerase, or PARP1 for short. These tools are used by both healthy and malignant cells. They ultimately do the same thing and can substitute for each other. If DNA repair fails because the damage is too extensive, the cell initiates its suicide program—apoptosis—and destroys itself. This process has become a target for cancer treatments.
Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells
A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Test Is First FDA Approved NGS-Based Companion Diagnostic To Detect Thyroid Cancers
The FDA approved Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's TMO Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to select patients with RET-fusion positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thyroid cancer who may be eligible for Eli Lilly And Co's LLY Retevmo (selpercatinib) treatment. This marks...
MedicalXpress
Breaks in 'junk' DNA give scientists new insight into neurological disorders
Junk DNA could unlock new treatments for neurological disorders as scientists discover its breaks and repairs affect our protection against neurological disease. The research from the University of Sheffield's Neuroscience Institute and Healthy Lifespan Institute gives important new insights into so-called junk DNA and how it impacts on neurological disorders such as Motor Neuron Disease (MND) and Alzheimer's.
Woonsocket Call
IQVIA Decentralized Clinical Trial Program Achieves Independent GDPR Validation
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract services to the life sciences industry, today announced its Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) program has received GDPR compliance validation from TRUSTArc. This marks the first instance of a DCT service receiving this European data privacy validation. TRUSTArc’s...
Woonsocket Call
Global Blood Glucose Meters Pipeline Market Report 2022: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blood Glucose Meters Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive information about the Blood Glucose Meters pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of...
Woonsocket Call
Catapult Health and Tasso Join Forces to Create Convenient, Patient-Centric Preventive Care Solution for Fortune 500 Employers and National Health Plans
At-home VirtualCheckup® wellness exam to feature Tasso’s clinical-grade, self-sampling blood collection device. Catapult Health, a virtual preventive care provider serving 3,500 employers with over 2 million covered lives, and Tasso Inc., the leading provider of convenient, clinical-grade blood collection solutions, today announced a collaboration that will simplify home-based preventive care for employees and their families. Effective October 5th, Catapult will start offering the Tasso+™ device as part of its VirtualCheckup®, an innovative at-home annual wellness checkup that combines simple and virtually painless testing with face-to-face clinical video consultations. VirtualCheckup is already a covered benefit for hundreds of America’s largest corporations and major national health plans, including BlueCross and BlueShield.
Woonsocket Call
Global Point of Care Testing Markets Report 2022-2028: The Promise of Point-of-Care Testing & Technological Advancement in POCT to Spur Market Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Point of Care Testing Market (By Diagnostics Segment, Mode, End Users, Regions), 100 Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global point of care testing (POCT) market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 65 Billion by 2028. Point-of-care (POC) testing has...
Woonsocket Call
Creative Biolabs Newly Launched One-stop Aptamer Development Services
Based on the advanced SELEX technology platform, Creative Biolabs is capable of providing comprehensive and high-quality aptamer development services for different forms of targets. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Aptamers are oligonucleotides that bind to target proteins, lipids, or nucleic acid molecules with high specificity. Meanwhile, during...
Scientists have just made a breakthrough for a potential glioblastoma drug
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC has shown that circadian clock proteins, which help coordinate changes in the body’s functions during the day, could have a role in the growth and spread of glioblastoma after the standard treatments used today, according to a press release.
MedicalXpress
A new method for inducing mesenchymal stem cells from iPS cells without using animal-derived components
A group led by Associate Professor Makoto Ikeya has established a new method to generate mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from iPS cells via neural crest cells (NCCs) without animal-derived elements. It is expected to be used for cell therapy with MSC. MSCs are stem cells that exist in the adult...
MedicalXpress
Advanced melanoma survival improves significantly when immunotherapy is given before targeted therapy
A clinical trial led by clinicians at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center showed a remarkable 20 percent advantage in the two-year overall survival rate for people with advanced melanoma who first received immunotherapy (72 percent survival rate) versus those who initially got targeted therapies (52 percent survival rate). Progression-free survival, where the cancer is stable or improving, was also trending in favor of those who started on immunotherapy.
Woonsocket Call
Landsdowne Labs and CBMM Form International Partnership Aimed at Enhancing Button Battery Safety for Children
Forthcoming niobium coating technology is designed to avert serious battery-ingestion injury or death. With reports of a recent sharp rise in child ingestion of button batteries, Landsdowne Labs, LLC, a Fairfield, CT. spinout from the world-renowned Langer Lab at MIT, and CBMM, the global leader in Niobium products, are pleased to announce a partnership to further develop battery technology aimed at preventing severe injury or fatality if button batteries are swallowed.
Phramalive.com
Seagen and LAVA Therapeutics ink $700M+ deal for EGFR solid tumor platform
Seagen and LAVA Therapeutics ink $700M+ deal for EGFR solid tumor platform. Bothell, Wash.-based Seagen and Utrecht, Netherlands-based LAVA Therapeutics inked a licensing deal for LAVA’s Gammabody platform for solid tumors that could potentially exceed $700 million. Under the terms of the deal, Seagen picks up an exclusive global...
Comments / 0