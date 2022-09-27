Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Treatment Benefits Adults With Major Depression, With or Without Childhood Trauma
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with major depressive disorder and a history of childhood trauma can still benefit from recommended depression treatments, according to a review published online Sept. 22 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Erika Kuzminskaite, from Vrije University in Amsterdam, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature...
psychologytoday.com
Hypnosis for the Treatment of Autism
An individual who is dealing with autism can develop anxiety or depression related to their difficulties with social interactions. Children with autism often have difficulty in controlling their emotions that are triggered by frustrating situations. Communication is a challenge for many people with autism because they fail to notice, process,...
Ketamine paired with looking at smiling faces to build positive associations holds promise for helping people with treatment-resistant depression
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Simple computer exercises using positive words and images designed to boost self-worth can prolong the antidepressant effects of ketamine in people with depression. That’s what my research team and I found in our new study. Over two decades...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed
Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was...
ajmc.com
Childhood Trauma Not a Barrier to Successful Depression Treatment, Analysis Finds
Prior research has suggested that childhood trauma is linked with a poorer response to psychotherapy and prescription drug treatment for major depressive disorder, but a large meta-analysis suggested otherwise. Although previous research has suggested that a history of childhood trauma has been linked with a worse response to treatment for...
MedicalXpress
Deep brain stimulation can be effective for severe obsessive-compulsive disorder
Deep brain stimulation can halve the symptoms of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD as it is commonly known, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Two-thirds of those affected experienced substantial improvement within two years, finds the analysis.
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
verywellhealth.com
Lassitude: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Lassitude is a state or feeling in which a person experiences an ongoing lack of mental and physical energy. It's characterized by overwhelming tiredness, loss of interest, and a feeling of no longer caring that you don't care. As a mental health symptom, lassitude is often associated with depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
Medical News Today
What to know about behavioral disturbances in dementia
Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and psychosis are very common among people with dementia. Understanding these behavioral changes can help caregivers cope and provide better care. Dementia is a general term that describes the deterioration of memory, language, and other thinking abilities. Although these are the hallmarks...
Parents Magazine
The Fight Against the Insidious In-patient Programs Promising To Help 'Troubled Teens'
Erica Harvey was a straight-A student, artist, and athlete until, in 2001, she began to struggle. Before her parents' concerned eyes, the once bubbly and charismatic 15-year-old started flunking school and withdrawing from friendships, her graceful forearms suddenly striated with the scars of self-harm. Her parents found notes in which Erica wrote out her suicidal ideation. And in early 2002, she was expelled from her Phoenix high school after being discovered smoking marijuana in a campus bathroom.
verywellhealth.com
Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
MedicalXpress
Seven healthy lifestyle habits may reduce dementia risk for people with diabetes
A combination of seven healthy lifestyle habits including sleeping seven to nine hours daily, exercising regularly and having frequent social contact was associated with a lower risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Type...
News-Medical.net
Mortality prediction model for dementia patients may help guide decisions on end-of-life care
A mortality prediction model for older adults with dementia may help clinicians frame discussions with patients and their families relating to end-of-life care, such as at-home support and nursing homes. Additionally, the model may help physicians determine if the patients should continue with routine cancer screening or discontinue medications, like insulin for those with Type 2 diabetes -- interventions that may harm more than help.
Woonsocket Call
Catapult Health and Tasso Join Forces to Create Convenient, Patient-Centric Preventive Care Solution for Fortune 500 Employers and National Health Plans
At-home VirtualCheckup® wellness exam to feature Tasso’s clinical-grade, self-sampling blood collection device. Catapult Health, a virtual preventive care provider serving 3,500 employers with over 2 million covered lives, and Tasso Inc., the leading provider of convenient, clinical-grade blood collection solutions, today announced a collaboration that will simplify home-based preventive care for employees and their families. Effective October 5th, Catapult will start offering the Tasso+™ device as part of its VirtualCheckup®, an innovative at-home annual wellness checkup that combines simple and virtually painless testing with face-to-face clinical video consultations. VirtualCheckup is already a covered benefit for hundreds of America’s largest corporations and major national health plans, including BlueCross and BlueShield.
healthleadersmedia.com
Why It's Time to Integrate Behavioral and Physical Health
Plan sponsors, payers, and third-party administrators owe it to our members and physician partners to encourage further behavioral/physical health integration in our practice networks. Editor's note: Nancy Klotz, MD, is the chief medical officer at Brighton Health Plan Solutions. If the pandemic has taught us nothing else, it's the importance...
insightscare.com
Psychedelic Treatment: A Modern Approach to Mental Health
Psilocybin, a mushroom-like drug – has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of depression and anxiety. In recent years, psychedelic treatment has been approved to be a “breakthrough therapy” for treating depression. For this reason, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration classified ‘psilocybin’ as an effective drug to be used in psychedelic treatment in approaching mental illness and mental health conditions.
KevinMD.com
How pediatricians can get involved with behavioral health
That was the feeling of many pediatricians nationwide as we were hit in the face with the bomb of the COVID pandemic and all of the challenges it would bring, notably in the demands for mental health care. This skyrocketing demand led to the declaration of a state of emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021 and a call for pediatricians to do more to address these mental health needs in clinics. Unfortunately, this urge came to a group that was already stretched thin by an ever-growing list of impossible demands. Though everyone knows that a pediatrician does not cower at adversity. Rather, they throw on their armor and act to serve the good of their patients, even if it means taking on mental health care in clinical practice.
marriage.com
15 Ways Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Benefits Couples
When relationships are in a bad state, it is usually because some underlying issues have not been treated. These issues are usually caused by negative thought patterns that cause unpleasant and unhelpful behaviors. One of the proficient means of providing a solution is by undergoing cognitive behavioral therapy, also known...
Woonsocket Call
Cleara Biotech Raises $2.5 Million in Seed Financing to Advance FOXO4-Therapeutics Pipeline for Treating Cancer and Chronic Diseases
Company Also Appoints Seasoned Industry Executive, Dr. Angelos Stergiou, as Board of Directors Chairman in Advance of Lead Program Entering the Clinic. CLEARA Biotech B.V. (“Cleara” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative, proprietary therapies for treating different pathologies of “scarred cellular” senescence, including late-stage cancer and chronic diseases, today announced that it closed a $2.5 million seed financing round earlier in the year, led by Apollo Health Ventures, with participation from Curie Capital B.V., ROM Utrecht Region and Longevity Tech Fund. The proceeds will be used to progress Cleara’s compounds toward clinical development and further build the Company’s developmental pipeline and management team.
