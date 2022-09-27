Read full article on original website
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Landsdowne Labs and CBMM Form International Partnership Aimed at Enhancing Button Battery Safety for Children
Forthcoming niobium coating technology is designed to avert serious battery-ingestion injury or death. With reports of a recent sharp rise in child ingestion of button batteries, Landsdowne Labs, LLC, a Fairfield, CT. spinout from the world-renowned Langer Lab at MIT, and CBMM, the global leader in Niobium products, are pleased to announce a partnership to further develop battery technology aimed at preventing severe injury or fatality if button batteries are swallowed.
Woonsocket Call
Secure and Trusted — Honeygain the Only Passive Income App to Pass Antivirus Checks
LONDON - September 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Plenty of online money-making scams have perpetuated the notion that all technology is evil. Until Honeygain, the world's first crowdsourced web intelligence network, proved it is not always the case. The free Internet-sharing passive income application received zero flaggings from numerous antivirus software for malicious activities, making Honeygain the only secure application among its competitors.
Woonsocket Call
Coworking SEO Shares Three Key Insights for Coworking Space Owners From The Global Workspace Association Flex Forward 2022 Conference
Flex Forward 2022 was a tremendous success, with many business leaders in the coworking industry in attendance and Coworking SEO, the industry’s leading specialized marketing agency. The Global Workspace Association (GWA) is a forum for experts and participants in the coworking space industry. Their annual conference explores the future...
Woonsocket Call
Mavenir Announces 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios Made in India
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeam™ portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands.
Woonsocket Call
Global Point of Care Testing Markets Report 2022-2028: The Promise of Point-of-Care Testing & Technological Advancement in POCT to Spur Market Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Point of Care Testing Market (By Diagnostics Segment, Mode, End Users, Regions), 100 Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global point of care testing (POCT) market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 65 Billion by 2028. Point-of-care (POC) testing has...
ThetaRay SONAR AML Solution with New Software Version Gives Financial Institutions More Powerful Tools Against Financial Crime
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced the release of a new software version on its flagship SONAR advanced SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) platform. The update includes major capability upgrades for fintechs and banks to detect and prevent financial crime through faster investigations and the discovery of new typologies in an increasingly complex financial world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005476/en/ Network Visualization Module delivers breakthrough experience (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Creative Biolabs Newly Launched One-stop Aptamer Development Services
Based on the advanced SELEX technology platform, Creative Biolabs is capable of providing comprehensive and high-quality aptamer development services for different forms of targets. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Aptamers are oligonucleotides that bind to target proteins, lipids, or nucleic acid molecules with high specificity. Meanwhile, during...
Woonsocket Call
Global Blood Glucose Meters Pipeline Market Report 2022: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blood Glucose Meters Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive information about the Blood Glucose Meters pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of...
Woonsocket Call
LONBEST Group Was Established In 2005 And Listed On The NEEQ
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. Group Introduction. LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and...
CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers
PV Tech and Enact Systems are co-hosting a webinar exploring how the company’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages. To register for the webinar, which takes place at 2:00 PM (BST) on 26 October, please click here. Product Outline:. Enact’s Software platform is transforming...
Woonsocket Call
Installation Points And Characteristics Of Hot Air Valve Installation And Operation Requirements And How To Maintain
The gate should not be inverted (that is, the handwheel is down), otherwise the medium will be retained in the cover space for a long time, easy to corrode the stem, and for some process requirements taboo. It is extremely inconvenient to replace packing at the same time. The gate...
Woonsocket Call
Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Major Company Profiles, Deals, Strategies, Growth Drivers and Recent Developments - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Device Segment, Application, Regional Analysis), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles, Major Deals, Strategy and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global retinal surgery devices market is predicted to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027. Retinal...
Woonsocket Call
Opinion of the Board of Directors regarding the Possible Voluntary Tender Offer for Bachoco's shares
Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bachoco" or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO), announces that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) met today, regarding the intention of certain shareholders to make a voluntary tender offer for up to all of the shares representing the capital stock of the Company, owned by the investing public, as announced on March 25, 2022.
TechCrunch
Hofy lands $15M to help companies remotely manage enterprise equipment
More than two years later, investors still believe in Hofy’s mission, evidently. The company today closed a $15 million Series B round led by CNP with participation from Stride, 20VC, Day One Ventures, Kindred Capital, Activum and TrueSight, bringing Hofy’s total raised to $30.2 million. Bouremoum tells TechCrunch that the fresh cash will be used to expand Hofy’s service to more countries while growing its suite of IT services.
Align Technology’s Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Invisalign Virtual Care AI, its next generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff. It includes features such as patient enrollment, setup, and review directly on the Invisalign Doctor Site without the need to use separate standalone solutions. Invisalign Virtual Care AI helps doctors remotely monitor Invisalign treatment progress based on their own pre-approved clinical settings and AI-assisted algorithms for Automatic Assessment calibrated to each doctor’s ClinCheck treatment features. AI-assisted Automated Notifications, based on doctor settings, guide patients to either advance to the next aligner stage if their treatment is tracking well or to stay on their current stage for longer or to contact their doctor if their treatment is not tracking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006013/en/ AI-assisted Automated Notifications are delivered to patients through the My Invisalign App in ~1 hour based on doctor settings. (Photo: Business Wire)
futurumresearch.com
Zendesk’s Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist Launches — Featuring Functionality Designed to Speed Customer Support Resolutions
The News: Zendesk’s Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist, a new customer sentiment and intent functionality powered by machine learning, launched recently. Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist is designed to enable businesses to drive faster resolutions, and also allow businesses to manage customer support requests automatically as well as tap into valuable data. Read more about the announcement in the Press Release from Zendesk.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
Woonsocket Call
Catapult Health and Tasso Join Forces to Create Convenient, Patient-Centric Preventive Care Solution for Fortune 500 Employers and National Health Plans
At-home VirtualCheckup® wellness exam to feature Tasso’s clinical-grade, self-sampling blood collection device. Catapult Health, a virtual preventive care provider serving 3,500 employers with over 2 million covered lives, and Tasso Inc., the leading provider of convenient, clinical-grade blood collection solutions, today announced a collaboration that will simplify home-based preventive care for employees and their families. Effective October 5th, Catapult will start offering the Tasso+™ device as part of its VirtualCheckup®, an innovative at-home annual wellness checkup that combines simple and virtually painless testing with face-to-face clinical video consultations. VirtualCheckup is already a covered benefit for hundreds of America’s largest corporations and major national health plans, including BlueCross and BlueShield.
