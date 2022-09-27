Read full article on original website
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Michael Gallup Injury: Is Cowboys WR OUT at Giants on Monday?
Micheal Gallup has been a full participant in practice as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the New York Giants. But ...
Giants dropped by Cowboys, 23-16: Here's how Twitter reacted
The New York Giants came into Monday night with a surprising 2-0 record as they headed into their first divisional matchup of the year hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys were without Dad Prescott and Michael Gallup, and the Giants spent the week as favorites going into the primetime showdown.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants (Saquon Barkley a Quarterback's Best Friend)
The New York Giants can do something on Monday Night Football that they haven't done in 12 years; get off to a 3-0 start. In fact, since MetLife Stadium opened, the Giants have never gone 2-0 to start a season in their home arena. They'll put their undefeated record to...
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush
Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Giants' Sterling Shepard suffers non-contact left knee injury on final play of loss to Cowboys
Shepard went down on the Giants’ final offensive play of Monday’s loss to the Cowboys, clutching his left knee after taking a step and having to be carted off the field.
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Veteran Wide Receiver Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Monday Night Game
A New York Giants veteran wide receiver left Monday night's game vs. the Cowboys on a cart, believed to have suffered a serious injury. Unfortunately, that suspicion has proven true. Sterling Shepard is going to miss the rest of the season. Shepard, 29, went down with a knee injury. It...
ESPN
Best ManningCast moments from Cowboys vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday Night Football to bring a close Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it meant the ManningCast returned after Peyton and Eli took a break last week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened...
NewsTimes
Chargers place Joey Bosa on injured reserve with torn groin
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa was seeing signs of progress with the Los Angeles Chargers defense early in the season. If the group is going to continue to make improvements, it will be without him for a while. Bosa was placed on injured reserve with a torn...
Four Sequences That Mattered Most in Giants' Loss to Cowboys
Coach Gene Clemons goes through the tape to find the various sequences that helped influence the Giants' 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
NewsTimes
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
