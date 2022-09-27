Read full article on original website
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort
At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
CNET
See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now
The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
Jupiter like you've never seen it before! NASA's Juno probe snaps a stunning photo revealing the planet's true colours
A NASA probe has captured stunning new images of Jupiter that show the gas giant in its 'true colours'. The Juno spacecraft observed the complex colours and swirling patterns of the planet's clouds as it completed its 43rd close flyby on July 5. Raw images taken by the JunoCam instrument...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New images reveal moment of DART asteroid impact captured by Italian satellite
History was made Monday night when NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft successfully slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos. Now, new images captured by an Italian CubeSat reveal DART's moment of impact.
marthastewart.com
Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight
If you love stargazing, then you'll want to pull out your binoculars to catch an out-of-this-world sight that's making a grand appearance in the sky tonight. According to CNN, Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, is the closest it's been to Earth in nearly 60 years. The reason? The planet is at opposition, which puts Earth right between the "gas giant" and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
NASA’s first attempt to smack an asteroid was picture perfect
The final seconds of impact, caught on DART's live camera. NASAThe DART spacecraft is now in smithereens, but its legacy will shape interplanetary defense for years to come.
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Narcity
Jupiter Will Be The Brightest It's Been In 59 Years Tonight & You Can See It Across Canada
If you love stargazing and all things space, be sure to look up to the night sky tonight for a chance to see Jupiter clearly with a naked eye in Canada. On September 26, that fifth planet in the solar system will be the brightest and closest it's been to planet Earth in 59 years.
See Jupiter at its best in the night sky as it nears closest point to Earth since 1963
This marks a rather auspicious week, for we will see Jupiter loom as large and as bright as it ever can get from our earthly vantage point.
When we may know if Nasa’s Dart mission successfully deflected asteroid
Over the coming days, weeks, and months, scientists will begin releasing images and data from telescopes and ground-based observations that could reveal the extent to which Nasa’s Dart mission altered the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos.Using data from telescopes, such as Webb and Hubble, as well as ground-based observations, researchers are closely monitoring the Dimorphos asteroid onto which Nasa’s Dart spacecraft successfully slammed on Monday. Nasa’s Dart mission was designed to demonstrate that an asteroid that could potentially cause devastation can be deflected by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it.On Monday, at 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made histroy by slamming...
TechCrunch
NASA’s DART anti-asteroid satellite successfully smashes into space rock
NASA has completed a key step of its “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” (DART), smashing a satellite roughly the size of a vending machine into a small moon that’s about half-a-mile in diameter. The moon, Dimorphos, is orbiting an even larger asteroid, Didymos, and while neither is in any danger of colliding with Earth, they’re good test cases to see whether us puny humans smashing them with technology can cause them to change course.
Gizmodo
Look at Jupiter With Binoculars Tonight
Jupiter will appear larger and brighter than usual Monday night, as it makes its closest approach to Earth since 1963. Jupiter—a massive, milky-orange gas giant—is the largest planet in our solar system. The strips of color on the planet are swirling gases that churn in huge storm systems. Some of those systems, like Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, last for centuries.
"Extraordinary" Views of Jupiter Possible as Planet Makes Closest Approach to Earth in 59 Years
Today, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years. Jupiter is the fifth planet from the sun (Earth is third) and by far the largest in our solar system. A gaseous, stormy planet, Jupiter is well-known for its iconic Great Red Spot (a storm bigger than Earth and hundreds of years old, per NASA), dozens of moons, and wispy, hardly visible rings.
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
Jupiter's Closest Approach for 59 Years Still Visible From Earth Tonight
Photographers have been snapping photos of the enormous gas giant and its many moons.
Jupiter to Make Closest Approach to Earth in Nearly 60 Years: How, When to See the Action
When Jupiter reaches opposition on Monday, Sept. 26, stargazers can expect to have a beautiful view of the huge planet throughout the night. When an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, it is said to be in opposition. This is according to NASA’s very own blog.
IFLScience
JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid
This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
Astronomy.com
Jupiter reaches its biggest and brightest in nearly 60 years
Editor's note: Jupiter's opposition occurred on Monday (Sept. 26) at 4 P.M. EDT. However, if you plan to observe the gas giant, it will continue to be near its finest for the next few weeks. In 2022, Jupiter reaches opposition — the point in its orbit opposite the Sun as...
Nature.com
Fresh images reveal fireworks when NASA spacecraft plowed into asteroid
Astronomers are ‘stoked’ as data pour in from the celestial crash. You have full access to this article via your institution. Telescopes in space and across Earth captured the spectacular aftermath of NASA’s DART spacecraft crashing into the asteroid Dimorphos on 26 September. The smash-up was “the first human experiment to deflect a celestial body,” says Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science, and “an enormous success”.
