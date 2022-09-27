Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Local football players give teachers "shirts off their backs"
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local football team spread some positivity by giving some great teachers the shirts off their backs.That's what Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School in Coraopolis is calling this campaign.Players surprised the teachers who influenced and inspired them at their former elementary schools - with their jerseys for a day. They wanted to show their appreciation for their dedication and support over the years.The idea for the project came from the new head coach, Don Militzer.Of course, those teachers are going to be cheering on their former students tonight as they take the field for Friday night football.
Four class of 2026 names to know from the Midwest
We are only approaching the midway point of the 2022 high school football season, but that hasn't prevented a select group of talented freshman from garnering attention from a myriad of college coaches. Today we take a closer look at four class of 2026 prospects from the Midwest that you...
Jesse Luketa signed to active NFL roster
This weekend in the NFL could mark the professional debut of a former Penn State defensive standout. Jesse Luketa was signed to the active roster by the Arizona Cardinals this week amid some roster moves made by the NFC West franchise this week. Luketa could potentially make his official NFL debut this weekend as the Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals announced the roster move with Luketa on Wednesday and confirmed Luketa was promoted from the team’s practice squad to fill a roster spot left open by the release of safety Deionte Thompson, who played mostly on special teams. Luketa was...
