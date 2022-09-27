It’s time America nationalizes our farm land and take it back from foreign investors. Letting foreign countries especially are adversaries purchase our productive agricultural lands is just stupid and a security risk. Our government needs to get their heads out of the clouds and think about the future of our nation. Whomever lets these purchases happen needs to be investigated.
What happens when China can't feed their people And they come for this land that was purchased by China?? They won't call it an invasion because they own so much land in America
This is the direct results of a nation that has ungodly elitist’s who purposely will sellout their soul for greed and profit. All this is taking place in the Last Days by design. Strap in folks the worst is yet to come.
Comments / 201