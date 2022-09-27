Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
TechRadar
Amazon will kick off Black Friday early with its Prime Early Access sale
Shoppers, get ready for another sales event. Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale following months of rumors and last week's leak. The retailer has confirmed in a press release that the two-day sale will take place on October 11 - 12 and - much like its Prime Day summer bonanza - will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
The Best iPad Deals of September 2022 — 2021 iPad 9 for $279, Latest Model iPad Air for $559
Looking for the best iPad deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer coming to an end, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed the...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo video, where you will find tons of amazing products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which now sells for $700 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This will get you an unlocked Android smartphone with 128GB storage space, a fantastic 8K camera, and even more impressive battery life. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage variant which now sells for 800 after the latest $50 savings.
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7
We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
PC Magazine
Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air
Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 23: $180 AirPods Pro, $50 off M1 Mac mini, $20 off AppleCare for Apple Watch Ultra, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include $15 for an Anker USB-C to Lightning cable, $1,350 off HiFiMan Planar Magnetic Headphones, 15% off select eBay refurbished items, and much more.
Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles
We're rounding up all the latest updates on Xbox Series X restock activity at your favorite retailers.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U-powered GEEK & AYANEO 2 handheld gaming consoles by AYANEO to ship starting in December
Just as expected, the new AYANEO handheld PC gaming consoles are launching via a crowdfunding campaign. Those who hurry to place their orders can take advantage of Super Early Bird and Early Bird deals, with shipments scheduled to kick off in December. While both the AYANEO GEEK and AYANEO 2...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday 2022: key dates, tips, and the deals we expect to see in November
Cyber Monday 2022 is still a way off yet - in fact, it's not set to take place until November 28th this year. It's well worth getting prepared if you're looking to save some cash, however. Why? Well, alongside the prior Black Friday event, it's the biggest calendar date all year for savings on tech.
The Verge
TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy
Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
TechRadar
Target Black Friday deals 2022: what we expect to see
Here are our predictions for Target Black Friday sale in 2022. While Target isn't quite as big a Black Friday player as some other retailers, the shopping season is still the best time of the year to bag bargains on a huge range of items. On this page, we've drawn on what we saw last year to predict Target's Black Friday plans for 2022.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TechRadar
Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender
Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
TechRadar
The Pico 4 vs the Oculus Quest 2: which standalone VR headset is better?
Standalone headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2 or Pico 4, are great options for anyone interested in exploring VR. These types of gadgets give you the freedom to play VR games and enjoy immersive experiences wherever you are, without requiring connections to bulky PCs or external consoles. For the past...
TechRadar
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 price leak suggests Google is totally out of touch
We're starting to hear more and more Google Pixel 7 leaks, with the launch of the phone just a week away, but tech fans might be getting a lot of déjà vu, with the leaks all listing near-identical specs to what we heard about the Pixel 6 a year ago.
TechRadar
Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, new Echo Dot and everything Amazon announced
With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, we've seen big product launch events from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and plenty others. Amazon announced a slew of products covering a wide range of product categories throughout the home. Unlike the others, Amazon didn't open this event to the public, but we were invited to watch the announcement and check out details on all of the new products.
IGN
Dell Deal Alert: 10% Off Alienware AW2521HFL 25" 1080p 240Hz G-SYNC IPS Gaming Monitor and Bonus $100 Gift Card
Today, Dell is offering triple savings on its popular Alienware AW2521HFL 25" gaming monitor. The MSRP is $524.99, but there's a $175 instant discount that drops the price to $349.99. Use Dell coupon code "Monitor10" take take another 10% off, bringing it down to $314.99. Finally, Dell is throwing in a $100 promo gift card with the purchase. Once you receive the gift card, you can use it on anything at Dell.com, but it does carry a 90-day expiration date.
