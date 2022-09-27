Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday
The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
Nebraska Defense Hopes Simpler Is Better
Changes made in scheme and signaling ahead of Indiana game
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska readies for Hoosiers by making defensive practice changes, ‘blocking out noise’
LINCOLN - Nebraska is coming off a bye week in which interim head coach Mickey Joseph was on the road recruiting, while his team was able to do some reflecting on the first four games and get some much needed rest. Now, the Huskers are back to work, preparing for Saturday night’s homecoming tilt with Indiana. One of the major themes this week, Bill Busch taking over as defensive coordinator.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
Nebraska sells out upcoming Indiana game to keep streak alive; new 'old' Herbie to make appearance in 2023
There was a little concern from some coming into the week but on Tuesday Nebraska’s athletic director Trev Alberts announced during his appearance on Husker Sports Nightly that Saturday’s contest between NU and Indiana would be sold out, keeping alive the nation’s longest streak. Saturday’s contest will...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
York News-Times
Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings
The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
Kansas football: Retaining Lance Leipold a priority for Jayhawks amid reported Nebraska interest, AD says
For years, Kansas held the generally accepted title as the worst Power Five program in college football. Coach Lance Leipold changed that in a big way upon taking over in 2021. Now the Jayhawks are 4-0 while knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. Experts have suggested that Leipold's success could lead Nebraska to pursue him as its next head coach, but Kansas athletic director Travis Goff told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that KU is going to fight to make sure it retains Leipold.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Should the sellout streak finally end? VOTE NOW!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week brings a return to Nebraska football in Lincoln with a visit by the...
thedailyhoosier.com
Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”
Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
