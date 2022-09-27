ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday

The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
NORFOLK, NE
saturdaytradition.com

'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record

Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
MADISON, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska readies for Hoosiers by making defensive practice changes, ‘blocking out noise’

LINCOLN - Nebraska is coming off a bye week in which interim head coach Mickey Joseph was on the road recruiting, while his team was able to do some reflecting on the first four games and get some much needed rest. Now, the Huskers are back to work, preparing for Saturday night’s homecoming tilt with Indiana. One of the major themes this week, Bill Busch taking over as defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Idaho State
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Nebraska, IN
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
South Carolina State
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023

Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Games#Home Games#American Football#Huskers#Btn#Northwestern
York News-Times

Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings

The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Kansas football: Retaining Lance Leipold a priority for Jayhawks amid reported Nebraska interest, AD says

For years, Kansas held the generally accepted title as the worst Power Five program in college football. Coach Lance Leipold changed that in a big way upon taking over in 2021. Now the Jayhawks are 4-0 while knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. Experts have suggested that Leipold's success could lead Nebraska to pursue him as its next head coach, but Kansas athletic director Travis Goff told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that KU is going to fight to make sure it retains Leipold.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”

Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
OGALLALA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon

AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
AUBURN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy