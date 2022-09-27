Read full article on original website
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
Bachelorette ‘splits’ from fiance before finale airs- find out which star’s fairytale ending fell apart after filming
A STAR of the Bachelorette has reportedly split from her fiance before the season finale airs. Find out whether 26-year-old Rachel Recchia or 31-year-old Gabby Windey’s fairytale ending fell apart soon after filming. WARNING: Spoilers Ahead. According to Reality Steve, Rachel ends up engaged to Tino Franco, 28, at...
Does Bachelorette Rachel See a Future With Aven After His Surprising Finale Return? She Says...
Watch: Bachelorette: What's Next for Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer?. It was the return that shook Bachelor Nation. Aven Jones made a shocking appearance during the dramatic Sept. 20 finale of The Bachelorette, appearing out of thin air after co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia had one final, emotional conversation with Tino Franco. It was a welcome surprise for fans, who, just moments earlier, saw their engagement came to a stunning end after it was revealed Tino had cheated on Rachel after filming ended.
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together? ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers
Happily ever after? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey narrowed her contestants down to just Erich Schwer after eliminating runner-up Jason Alabaster and finalist Johnny DePhillipo during week 8 of season 19. Keep reading to see where Gabby and Erich stand today! Are Gabby Windey...
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days. The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
Bachelorette fans vow to boycott show over producers’ ‘inexcusable’ response to Erich Shwer’s racism scandal on finale
THE BACHELORETTE fans have vowed to boycott the show due to the producers dancing around a contestant's racism scandal. Yearbook photos of Erich Schwer in blackface had surfaced in the weeks before the finale aired on Tuesday. So when the Bachelorette finale failed to address the scandal entirely, fans were...
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
Hoda Kotb Shares Her True Feelings About Ex Joel Schiffman After Their Breakup
This article was posted on 06/22/22 titled: Fans Are Emotional After Hoda Kotb Posts Tribute To Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman On Father’s Day: ‘Bittersweet’ Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman may have called it quits earlier this year, but tha...
Ryan Seacrest wipes away tears during emotional moment on Live with co-host Kelly Ripa
LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest has wiped away tears during an emotional moment on the show. He, along with his co-host Kelly Ripa, celebrated their fifth anniversary of hosting the show. Friday's episode was pre-recorded and looked back at the past five years they spent together. They also celebrated the milestone...
The new Bachelor is announced and fans are overwhelmingly disappointed
Scandals, true love and disappointment helped make Tuesday’s The Bachelorette season finale a rollercoaster of emotions. Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had vastly different ends to their romantic journeys. Rachel and her choice, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds...
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber’s Friends ‘Not Happy’ About Dating Kelley Flanagan Again, Source Claims
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are reportedly back to dating years after connecting on 'The Bachelor,' but Peter's friends allegedly aren't fans.
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
Rachel Recchia Reveals What Aven Jones Said to Her at ‘The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose’
As Bachelor Nation still reels from the Tuesday, September 20, season finale, one key question remains — will Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones date following her split from Tino Franco? “Right now, we are going to see where things go,” the 26-year-old flight instructor said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, September 21. […]
