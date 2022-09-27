ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Bachelorette Rachel See a Future With Aven After His Surprising Finale Return? She Says...

Watch: Bachelorette: What's Next for Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer?. It was the return that shook Bachelor Nation. Aven Jones made a shocking appearance during the dramatic Sept. 20 finale of The Bachelorette, appearing out of thin air after co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia had one final, emotional conversation with Tino Franco. It was a welcome surprise for fans, who, just moments earlier, saw their engagement came to a stunning end ​after it was revealed Tino had cheated on Rachel after filming ended.
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
AOL Corp

The new Bachelor is announced and fans are overwhelmingly disappointed

Scandals, true love and disappointment helped make Tuesday’s The Bachelorette season finale a rollercoaster of emotions. Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had vastly different ends to their romantic journeys. Rachel and her choice, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds...
