BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian is lashing Cuba's western tip as it continues on a path that could see it hit Florida's west coast as a Category 4 storm as early as Wednesday. After passing over Cuba, Ian is forecast to strengthen further in the Gulf of Mexico before reaching Florida. Tampa and St. Petersburg are bracing for the possibility of taking a direct hit by a major hurricane for the first time in a century. Watch the video above and scroll down for the latest updates on Ian.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO