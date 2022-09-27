ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama schools ready to serve Borden Dairy alternative

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More than 100 Alabama school system are preparing to offer a new cafeteria milk option next week. Borden Dairy is shutting down plants in Mississippi and Alabama by this weekend. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama logistics company recruiting HBCU students for internship program

VANCE, Ala. — ARD Logistics is helping students at Miles College get internships, resources and even possible jobs after graduation. This is something they believe is needed right now for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is a company that delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions to clients globally. Andre...
ALABAMA STATE
Women Breaking Barriers: Buffalo Rock's Cristina Almanza

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cristina Almanza has embraced central Alabama, working for two iconic local companies and using her talents to bridge cultural divides. In the video above. WVTM 13's Carla Wade tells you about Almanza's inspirational 'Women Breaking Barriers' journey. Growing up just south of the border in Mexico,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hurricane Tracker: Ian makes landfall in Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 storm. Watch the video above for the latest updates on Ian as it surges across Florida. The center of Ian is forecast to move over Central...
FLORIDA STATE
#Food Distribution#Nutrition#Charity#Hunger Heroes
Florida Hurricane Tracker: Ian forecast path, NOAA update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian is heading for the Gulf of Mexico and will intensify into a Category 4 before making landfall somewhere along the coast of southwest Florida. Ian is forecast to hit near Tampa and Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon or night. Watch the video above for the latest update. Scroll down to see the latest forecast models and graphics.
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
FLORIDA STATE
Watch live video as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
FLORIDA STATE
Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama

Many areas in Alabama are under threat for wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission issued advisories for most of the state regarding fire dangers. The AFC says lower humidity and stronger winds are making conditions favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Red Flag Warnings...
ALABAMA STATE
Inmate worker stoppages reported at Alabama's prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections received reports of inmate worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in Alabama. The ADOC said security measures were being employed, but will not comment on the security measure procedures. “All facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services," said commissioner...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama prison inmate worker strike at state correctional facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections said Monday it is dealing with inmate worker strikes at all of its major prisons in the state. Learn more in the video above. The ADOC said security measures were being employed but would not comment on the security measure procedures.
ALABAMA STATE
Hurricane Ian Tracker: Latest forecast model graphics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian is lashing Cuba's western tip as it continues on a path that could see it hit Florida's west coast as a Category 4 storm as early as Wednesday. After passing over Cuba, Ian is forecast to strengthen further in the Gulf of Mexico before reaching Florida. Tampa and St. Petersburg are bracing for the possibility of taking a direct hit by a major hurricane for the first time in a century. Watch the video above and scroll down for the latest updates on Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida braces for Hurricane Ian as it intensifies in Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian:. As of 4 p.m. ET, Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian forecast to strengthen quickly as it heads for Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it heads towards Florida's west coast. Watch the video above for the latest Ian forecast update. Scroll down for the key messages from the National Hurricane Center and Ian forecast graphics including spaghetti models.
FLORIDA STATE

