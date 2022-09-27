3 shot at Tampa show bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were shot at a Tampa show bar overnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to the report of a shooting at the Class Act Show Bar on North Florida Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said three people were found with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.