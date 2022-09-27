ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 shot at Tampa show bar

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jmTO_0iBcwcL400

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were shot at a Tampa show bar overnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to the report of a shooting at the Class Act Show Bar on North Florida Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said three people were found with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments / 26

Betty Lindsey
1d ago

we are trying brace down from storm Ian when ppl want to shoot up one another praying dear God pls guide use All thur this storm SAFTELY n your Holy name Amen

Reply(2)
16
Burton Grimme
1d ago

They closed down after the first shooting there and then reopened with a name change and now another shooting at same place. When is J. Castor going to do anything in Tampa???? She is Democrat correct?

Reply(4)
14
John Gurnsey
1d ago

what does Mayor Castor have to do with trash bag people in a Chuck e Cheese!!

Reply
9
 

