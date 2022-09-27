CHICAGO - The DePaul men and women's cross country teams will head over to Montrose Beach for their second race of the 2022 season. The Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational, hosted by Loyola, takes place on Friday. The women's 6K is set to begin at 1 p.m. CT with the men's 8K followig at 1:35 p.m. CT.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO