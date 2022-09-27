Read full article on original website
Cross Country Heads to Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational
CHICAGO - The DePaul men and women's cross country teams will head over to Montrose Beach for their second race of the 2022 season. The Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational, hosted by Loyola, takes place on Friday. The women's 6K is set to begin at 1 p.m. CT with the men's 8K followig at 1:35 p.m. CT.
DePaul Women’s Basketball to Visit Texas for Charity Exhibition Game
CHICAGO – DePaul women's basketball will travel to Austin to face Texas in a charity exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Moody Center. All proceeds from the contest will be donated to Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization to support rebuilding Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
