Economy

BBC

St Helens town centre regeneration plan approved

An "ambitious" redesign of St Helens town centre has been approved by the council's planning committee. The St Helens Town Centre Masterplan includes building high-spec sustainable offices, an internationally-branded hotel, family homes and a new market hall. Shops and landscaped public spaces will also be included. Council leader David Baines...
BBC

Lincolnshire: Council rejects £1.5m cost of living plan

A council has rejected a plan to spend £1.5m of a £5m "windfall" helping people with the cost of living. Council bosses said all of the £5m, taken from a Lincolnshire County Council underspend of almost £31m, would be spent repairing roads. Opposition Labour councillors wanted...
BBC

Norwich parking charges rise after five-year freeze

Car parking charges are due to rise in a city centre as a local authority looks to generate an additional £600,000 to spend on services. Labour-run Norwich City Council said it had frozen prices at its car parks for five years, but the rise would come in from 27 October.
BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
BBC

Smith and Nephew: New details of city firm's £94m move revealed

Hull medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew has released fresh images showing plans for its new £94m base. In June, the business announced plans to move from the city, where it was formed in 1856, to Melton West business park, in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The new site...
BBC

Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer

A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC

CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
BBC

More mortgage lenders pull deals on rate rise fears

Santander and Yorkshire Building Society have now suspended mortgage deals after a fall in the pound fuelled forecasts of rising interest rates. A number of lenders have temporarily halted mortgage offers for new customers. Meanwhile, Nationwide said it will lift rates on a range of fixed mortgages. On Tuesday, the...
BBC

Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip

A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
BBC

Sheffield: Travel changes 'hard work' for blind people

Visually impaired people in South Yorkshire say changes to a city centre to allow more journeys on foot or by bicycle are putting them at risk. Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind (SRSB) said the scheme in Sheffield included paths shared by bikes and pedestrians. Robert McCann, who is severely...
BBC

Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed

Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
BBC

Boy, 16, in hospital after Derby city centre attack

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked in Derby city centre. Derbyshire Police said the attack took place outside Celtic House in Friary Street at about 01:30 BST on Saturday. The victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, the force added. Officers believe...
BBC

Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal

A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
BBC

Salford mayor wants footballers to buy £8m Lowry painting for public

A mayor has called on the "footballing community" to fund the purchase of a Lowry painting valued at £8m so it can remain on public display. The Players Foundation (PF), the Professional Footballers' Association charity, intends to auction LS Lowry's Going To The Match in October. It had previously...
BBC

Nottingham Building Society to close a third of branches

The Nottingham Building Society says it will close a third of its branches "due to changing consumer behaviour". The society said 17 branches including Leicester, Matlock and Skegness would close before the end of the year. Kathryn Kitson, from the society, said the branches were "unsustainable" as some customers had...
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
