London-Based Businessman Pays $50 Million Cash for Gilded Age Mansion in New York
One of New York City’s Gilded Age mansions has sold for the first time in 76 years in a $50 million, all-cash deal, said listing agent Tristan Harper of Douglas Elliman. The Beaux-Arts mansion—once owned by a member of the Vanderbilt family and more recently occupied by the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the United Nations—was listed for $50 million, and had been on and off the market for years. The sellers are a group of five European countries that inherited the property after the fall of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, records show.
Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
Apollo-Backed Steel Mill Servicer Phoenix Files for Bankruptcy
Inflation, supply chain issues, fuel costs sunk profits, Phoenix said. Phoenix Services Topco LLC, an international service provider to steel producers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an attempt to renegotiate customer contracts it says have become unprofitable due to recent economic pressures. The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company, which employs 2,600...
Morgan Lewis Adds Five-Person Patent Prosecution Team
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has added a five-person patent prosecution team focused on technology led by partner Manita Rawat, the firm said Wednesday. Previously, Rawat served as the managing partner of Duane Morris’ Silicon Valley office. She provides counsel on patent prosecution, licensing, and infringement, according to the firm.
