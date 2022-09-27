Read full article on original website
Related
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
ESPN
Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in final match before World Cup
Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup with Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez scoring first-half goals to give the South American side victory in Bratislava on Tuesday. De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a sublime free kick that...
MLS・
Puerto Rico reaches first World Cup quarterfinals
SYDNEY (AP) — Puerto Rico is headed to the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup for the first time. Mya Hollingshed scored 29 points and Arella Guirantes added 18 to lead Puerto Rico to the 92-73 win over South Korea on Tuesday on the final day of pool play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
ESPN
Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up
A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
ESPN
Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first Paris Olympics quota in shooting
Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India's first 2024 Paris Olympics quota place in shooting, after he finished fourth in the men's trap competition at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Mendiratta missed a world championship medal narrowly in the process, being the first to bow out with 13 out...
Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986
SYDNEY — (AP) — No one on Canada's roster was alive the last team the team won a medal at the women's World Cup. Now the Canadians are a win away from winning one for the first time since 1986, when they captured the bronze. Kia Nurse scored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
World Cup 2022: Denmark to wear 'toned down' jerseys in protest at hosts Qatar
Denmark will wear "toned down" shirts for the World Cup to protest against host Qatar's human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers. Kit provider Hummel has also designed a third, all-black kit, to represent the "colour of mourning". Hummel said it "does not wish to be visible" in...
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
BBC
Korea Open: Cameron Norrie beats Kaichi Uchida to reach quarter-final
British number one Cameron Norrie cruised to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Japan's Kaichi Uchida to reach the quarter-finals of the Korea Open. The 27-year-old broke two of his opponent's service games in each set to progress in one hour and three minutes. The Briton, who is seeded two at...
ESPN
Ghana warm up for World Cup with win over Nicaragua
World Cup qualifiers Ghana made heavy work of beating Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday as they continued their preparations for November's tournament in Qatar. Teenager Issahaku Fatawu netted the only goal of the game 10 minutes before halftime in Lorca, in south-eastern Spain, with a rasping left-footed shot from outside the penalty area.
MLS・
VP Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her trip to Asia with a stop at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies
NBC Sports
USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup
The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
Rugby-All Blacks centre Tupaea sidelined for nine months
Sept 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand centre Quinn Tupaea will sidelined for nine months by the knee injury he sustained during a clear-out by Australia's Darcy Swain in Melbourne earlier this month that incenesd the All Blacks.
China replicates Beijing Olympic 'bubble' for rare sports event
China will replicate its Covid-secure Olympic bubble when it hosts its first major international sports event since the Beijing Winter Games -- with organisers calling it a "roller-coaster ride". Much like the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics in February-March, the tournament will unfold in a "closed loop" to satisfy the strict zero-Covid policies which have seen most other major sports events in China cancelled throughout the pandemic.
SkySports
Wheelchair Rugby League: England captain Tom Halliwell targeting Grand Final and World Cup glory
The Leeds Rhinos star has Rugby League World Cup victory in his sights, but first he has one last job to do for his club on Saturday. As Leeds take on Halifax in the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, Halliwell wants to wrap up a clean sweep for the Rhinos who have dominated the wheelchair competition this year.
NBC Sports
Giro d’Italia to start on former railway line in Abruzzo
L’AQUILA, Italy — The 2023 edition of the Giro d’Italia will start with an individual time trial on a coastal cycle path that has been recreated from a former railway line in the region of Abruzzo. At a ceremony in the Abruzzo capital of L’Aquila, race organizers...
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit survives first-round match in Estonia
No. 1 seed Anett Kontaveit survived a scare in front of the home crowd and went on to defeat Wang Xiyu of China 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 Tuesday in the first round of the Tallinn Open in Estonia. The match turned in the second set when Kontaveit, serving at 3-2, broke...
RideApart
Kazakhstan’s Sokol International Racetrack To Host 2023 MotoGP Race
MotoGP will host 20 races in 2022. That number already eclipses the series’ 19-round single-season record. Had organizers moved forward with the Grand Prix of Finland scheduled for July 10, 2022, the 2022 MotoGP season would have consisted of 21 rounds. Now, it looks like Dorna will surpass even that figure after adding Kazakhstan to its 2023 docket.
Comments / 0