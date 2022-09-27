ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape

A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA
ESPN

Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in final match before World Cup

Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup with Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez scoring first-half goals to give the South American side victory in Bratislava on Tuesday. De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a sublime free kick that...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jakarta#Women And Men#Canada#Korea
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
ESPN

Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
FIFA
ESPN

Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first Paris Olympics quota in shooting

Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India's first 2024 Paris Olympics quota place in shooting, after he finished fourth in the men's trap competition at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Mendiratta missed a world championship medal narrowly in the process, being the first to bow out with 13 out...
SPORTS
WGAU

Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

SYDNEY — (AP) — No one on Canada's roster was alive the last team the team won a medal at the women's World Cup. Now the Canadians are a win away from winning one for the first time since 1986, when they captured the bronze. Kia Nurse scored...
SPORTS
BBC

World Cup 2022: Denmark to wear 'toned down' jerseys in protest at hosts Qatar

Denmark will wear "toned down" shirts for the World Cup to protest against host Qatar's human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers. Kit provider Hummel has also designed a third, all-black kit, to represent the "colour of mourning". Hummel said it "does not wish to be visible" in...
FIFA
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA
BBC

Korea Open: Cameron Norrie beats Kaichi Uchida to reach quarter-final

British number one Cameron Norrie cruised to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Japan's Kaichi Uchida to reach the quarter-finals of the Korea Open. The 27-year-old broke two of his opponent's service games in each set to progress in one hour and three minutes. The Briton, who is seeded two at...
TENNIS
ESPN

Ghana warm up for World Cup with win over Nicaragua

World Cup qualifiers Ghana made heavy work of beating Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday as they continued their preparations for November's tournament in Qatar. Teenager Issahaku Fatawu netted the only goal of the game 10 minutes before halftime in Lorca, in south-eastern Spain, with a rasping left-footed shot from outside the penalty area.
MLS
NBC Sports

USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup

The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
SOCCER
AFP

China replicates Beijing Olympic 'bubble' for rare sports event

China will replicate its Covid-secure Olympic bubble when it hosts its first major international sports event since the Beijing Winter Games -- with organisers calling it a "roller-coaster ride". Much like the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics in February-March, the tournament will unfold in a "closed loop" to satisfy the strict zero-Covid policies which have seen most other major sports events in China cancelled throughout the pandemic. 
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Giro d’Italia to start on former railway line in Abruzzo

L’AQUILA, Italy — The 2023 edition of the Giro d’Italia will start with an individual time trial on a coastal cycle path that has been recreated from a former railway line in the region of Abruzzo. At a ceremony in the Abruzzo capital of L’Aquila, race organizers...
CYCLING
Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit survives first-round match in Estonia

No. 1 seed Anett Kontaveit survived a scare in front of the home crowd and went on to defeat Wang Xiyu of China 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 Tuesday in the first round of the Tallinn Open in Estonia. The match turned in the second set when Kontaveit, serving at 3-2, broke...
TENNIS
RideApart

Kazakhstan’s Sokol International Racetrack To Host 2023 MotoGP Race

MotoGP will host 20 races in 2022. That number already eclipses the series’ 19-round single-season record. Had organizers moved forward with the Grand Prix of Finland scheduled for July 10, 2022, the 2022 MotoGP season would have consisted of 21 rounds. Now, it looks like Dorna will surpass even that figure after adding Kazakhstan to its 2023 docket.
MOTORSPORTS

