ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
tvnewscheck.com

KBJR Duluth Combines News Operations Into ‘Northern News Now’

KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliated stations in Duluth, Minnesota, is combining into one team, Norther News Now. This move makes Northern News Now the largest newsroom in the Duluth/Superior television market. KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliate in Duluth, Minn., is combining its journalism operations into one team:...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Parkland, FL
City
Buffalo, MN
State
Texas State
Parkland, FL
Society
Duluth, MN
Society
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Activists, Democrats seek to energize Black voters. ‘Change is coming, because I don’t owe anyone anything.’

Political activists and Democratic elected officials in South Florida are stepping up efforts to energize African American and Caribbean American voters, hoping they’re a potent and decisive force in November’s elections. A strong turnout among Black voters is crucial for Democrats. Without it, the party has little hope of winning the marquee contests — for governor and U.S. Senate — and could ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park

The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Remembering The Old Playfront Castle In Duluth & Where To Find Ones Like It

Remember the old wooden castle at Playfront park in Duluth? A few similar ones still exist today if you're willing to do a little road trip for it. Some of my best childhood memories took place at this park. No amount of splinters could stop me from having the time of my life. I remember begging my parents countless times to bring me to Playfront. Even in high school my friends and I would play capture the flag at the park.
The Tufts Daily

David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activism

David Hogg, co-founder of March For Our Lives, is pictured at Tufts on Sept. 19.(Courtesy Alonso Nichols / Tufts University) David Hogg, a gun control activist who survived the 2018 Parkland school shooting, visited Tufts on Sept. 19 in the first installation of this year’s Tisch College Alan and Susan Solomont Distinguished Speaker Series. At the event, Hogg discussed his path to civic engagement, the importance of putting pressure on the government and the steps that young people can take in order to support the gun control movement.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
Northland FAN 106.5

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
iheart.com

Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night

Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#The Duluth News Tribune#The Rally For Peace
floridapolitics.com

Outside Ian’s cone, a wave of closures hits South Florida services

Broward and Miami-Dade public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. Hurricane Ian means no school on Wednesday and Thursday for 612,000 public school students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, it was announced Tuesday. Palm Beach County schools, meanwhile, announced plans to shut down operations on Wednesday for some 193,000...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Broward Schools Cancel Classes Due to Hurricane Ian

Broward County Public Schools have canceled all classes Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian, administrators said. Before and after school activities are also canceled, including field trips, night classes, and aftercare. The district chose to hold regular classes Tuesday. But all after-school activities, field trips, and night classes were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact

As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy