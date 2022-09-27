Read full article on original website
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
Duluth Wins 2022 Best in Glass Award for Best-Tasting Drinking Water in Minnesota
Duluthians are no strangers to hearing how good the drinking is in the area. I hear it from visitors and even breweries like Bent Paddle who say that having such great water makes a big difference in brewing tasty, quality beer. It can be easy to take for granted how...
OPINION: Addition Of Drag Storytime At ‘Boo At The Zoo’ A Shining Example Of Duluth Inclusivity
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in an opinion piece on our website are specifically those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the station. Boo At The Zoo is happening in just a few short weeks and will run on 3 separate weekends...
KBJR Duluth Combines News Operations Into ‘Northern News Now’
KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliated stations in Duluth, Minnesota, is combining into one team, Norther News Now. This move makes Northern News Now the largest newsroom in the Duluth/Superior television market. KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliate in Duluth, Minn., is combining its journalism operations into one team:...
Activists, Democrats seek to energize Black voters. ‘Change is coming, because I don’t owe anyone anything.’
Political activists and Democratic elected officials in South Florida are stepping up efforts to energize African American and Caribbean American voters, hoping they’re a potent and decisive force in November’s elections. A strong turnout among Black voters is crucial for Democrats. Without it, the party has little hope of winning the marquee contests — for governor and U.S. Senate — and could ...
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park
The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
Remembering The Old Playfront Castle In Duluth & Where To Find Ones Like It
Remember the old wooden castle at Playfront park in Duluth? A few similar ones still exist today if you're willing to do a little road trip for it. Some of my best childhood memories took place at this park. No amount of splinters could stop me from having the time of my life. I remember begging my parents countless times to bring me to Playfront. Even in high school my friends and I would play capture the flag at the park.
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activism
David Hogg, co-founder of March For Our Lives, is pictured at Tufts on Sept. 19.(Courtesy Alonso Nichols / Tufts University) David Hogg, a gun control activist who survived the 2018 Parkland school shooting, visited Tufts on Sept. 19 in the first installation of this year’s Tisch College Alan and Susan Solomont Distinguished Speaker Series. At the event, Hogg discussed his path to civic engagement, the importance of putting pressure on the government and the steps that young people can take in order to support the gun control movement.
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin
While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
Fundraiser Started for Duluth Veteran Who Lost All in Recent Medical Equipment Fire
Recently, the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building in Duluth suffered a total loss due to fire. The fire not only damaged their business, but it also severely damaged that a Duluth veteran called home. Mark Winans lost everything in the fire and now a GoFundMe drive has been started to...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night
Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
Outside Ian’s cone, a wave of closures hits South Florida services
Broward and Miami-Dade public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. Hurricane Ian means no school on Wednesday and Thursday for 612,000 public school students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, it was announced Tuesday. Palm Beach County schools, meanwhile, announced plans to shut down operations on Wednesday for some 193,000...
Woman Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant in Aldi, Pulls Gun on Shopper
A woman went on an anti-immigrant rant against a fellow shopper and pulled a gun while threatening to “blow her head off,” then attacked her with her Lexus in the store parking lot, court records show. Darlene Neel, 53, of Pompano Beach, was shopping with an older woman,...
Broward Schools Cancel Classes Due to Hurricane Ian
Broward County Public Schools have canceled all classes Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian, administrators said. Before and after school activities are also canceled, including field trips, night classes, and aftercare. The district chose to hold regular classes Tuesday. But all after-school activities, field trips, and night classes were...
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
Duluth’s DECC Unveils New Concession Foods For 2022 Bulldog Hockey Season
In what has become an annual tradition like that of Target Field in Minneapolis, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center unveiled its new concessions foods ahead of the upcoming Bulldog Hockey season. In a media event held (conveniently) at lunchtime on Tuesday, DECC Executive Director Dan Harman introduced nine new food...
