FORECAST: Rain & wind from Ian coming our way
CLEVELAND — Clouds from former Hurricane Ian have spread northward across Ohio for tonight. That will hold our temperatures up a bit with lows between about 47 and 52 degrees. Ian will weaken substantially across the Appalachians on Saturday. But we will see gusty winds during the day up...
cleveland19.com
Remnants of Hurricane Ian will bring rain, gusty winds to parts of our area this weekend:
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you noticed this late-afternoon influx of high-level cloud cover?. Believe it or not, those clouds are courtesy of what is now Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian. Ian will lose its strength as it moves north, but some of its rainfall will spread northwest of the remnants. Will...
cleveland19.com
Hurricane Ian will bring rain to Cleveland area this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sunny to partly cloudy sky today with high temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree range. Hurricane Ian makes another landfall in South Carolina this afternoon then the storm will be over West Virginia Saturday night. Widespread high clouds will build into our area from...
Lake Effect Rain continues, may be heavy at times
Lake Effect Rain Showers will continue Tuesday across the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts of Northern Ohio, according to Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson.
cleveland19.com
Track progress of Cuyahoga County road construction projects with 19 Troubleshooter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s no secret that the I-480 bridge has been getting a major upgrade, and for years 19 News has been keeping you updated on the project. But did you know that the on ramp at West 130th has been closed all summer?. The 19 News...
cleveland19.com
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two anglers were caught cheating in a Cleveland fishing tournament by adding lead weights and fish filets that appeared to be previously prepared to increase the weight of the fish during a competition on Friday. The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the...
cleveland19.com
Thousands expected at Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood will soon welcome thousands for the Columbus Day Parade. Organizers said the event on Oct. 10 will begin at 10 a.m. with a Mass at Holy Rosary Church. The parade will set off at noon from Mayfield and Murray Hill roads,...
Traffic Alert: Ramp to I-71 to close
The State Route 303 Ramp to Interstate 71 will be closed for several hours on Tuesday.
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
cleveland19.com
Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the year on Oct. 1. Mustard has not had the best of years. He was sent down to the Lake County Captains in August to get his ‘mental and physical game back’.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department said one person died and several others were hurt Friday after a four-car crash. Officers were called out around 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of North Ridge Road for a head-on crash. Three of the cars were destroyed and...
cleveland19.com
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
cleveland19.com
1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Summit County, OSHP says
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died following an early-morning crash after rear-ending a semi-truck in Summit County on Saturday, according to OSHP officials. The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. on State Route 18, located in Bath Township, on Oct. 1, according to a department press release. A 1997...
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area
Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is mourning the death of Nala, an 18-year-old African lion, who was euthanized due to poor health. Zoo officials announced her passing Thursday, stating that Nala was “an incredible ambassador to her species and will be tremendously missed.”. Nala came to...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
cleveland19.com
30th anniversary of Walk for Wishes brings out emotions for families
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jay Pabley is stronger today because of his battles. He was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2015. For father Keith Pabley, seeing his son going through something so tough at such a young age was heartbreaking. “We are really blessed and he appreciative of it he couldn’t...
cleveland19.com
Lorain water plant back up and running following fire
Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
