Stephen Colbert Torches 'Dingus' Trump For 'Stunning Conclusion' That Comes Far Too Late

By Ed Mazza
 4 days ago

Stephen Colbert called out Donald Trump for a “stunning conclusion” about the coronavirus pandemic that arrived more than a year too late.

Speaking to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in March 2021 ― a year after the first pandemic-related shutdowns in the United States ― the ex-president lamented that the virus left his Mar-a-Lago club empty at the time.

“COVID,” he told her in an interview for her new book. “Turns out, not good.”

Colbert was left flabbergasted.

“March of 2021, a year in, half a million Americans dead,” he said. “But what really sold this dingus on a pandemic not being ‘good’ was that he had to shut down his special clubhouse where well-to-do orthodontists clap for him as he eats chocolate cake.”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

