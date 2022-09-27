Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Brats, Bourbon & Brews on 9/28Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
mtholyoke.edu
Tuesday volleyball match vs. Wheaton cancelled
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Tuesday's scheduled NEWMAC volleyball match between Mount Holyoke College and Wheaton College has been cancelled and forfeited, Mount Holyoke Director of Athletics Jodi Canfield announced on Monday. Mount Holyoke became unable to field a full team for the match, due to various factors, with no suitable...
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
4 Chicago-Area High Schools Among Top 10 Public High Schools in Country
A recent ranking of the country's best public high schools heading into 2023 included prominent recognition for multiple Chicago-area high schools. The list, compiled by Niche, includes traditional, charter and magnet schools in its public school category, grading institutions by their academics, teaching staff, diversity and sports. The rankings named...
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
hfchronicle.com
Homewood resident with two holes-in-one in single round
Steve Marks needed 61 years of golf to notch his first hole-in-one. The Homewood resident needed about 20 more minutes to get his second Sunday at Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor. Marks, a 68-year-old in the jewelry business, has played 37 rounds just this year at Idlewild. The number since...
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida, resident flee to Chicago
More than 2.5 million people along the Gulf Coast have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approaches, and some of them have fled to Chicago to wait out the storm.
NBC Chicago
Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country
A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
huntleyvoice.com
Huntley High School RAD Event, 9.23.2022
The RAD Event on 9/23 was filled with people celebrating, DJs playing music, and food trucks handing out delicious meals to those who came to experience. Everybody was laughing and having a great time with their family and friends.
The frost in September, 1995
The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
Meet the Ghosts Who Haunt This Former Bordello Near Joliet, Illinois
This Victorian home near Joliet, Illinois with quite a dark past is for sale. Before the home's construction in 1909, it was the site of a brothel that once may conceal a murder. Let me share a story about this home in Frankfort] for sale I believe will have a...
Chicago's Top Doctor is Waiting to Get the New COVID Booster Shot, But Says Not Everyone Should
With COVID cases anticipated to rise again as fall gets underway, health officials widely encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated "bivalent" booster shot as soon as possible. Containing half the original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, the boosters are said to offer better protection...
WSPY NEWS
Convicted killer of female Oswego teen scheduled for parole hearing
UPDATE: Major Morris Jr. has been denied parole by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Just one day after she went missing 49 years ago, her killer is scheduled to have his parole request considered by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board in Springfield sometime Wednesday. Major Morris Jr., who grew up...
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
McCarthy named permanent police chief in Willow Springs
Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was sworn in last week as the new permanent police chief in Willow Springs. McCarthy, who has been serving as acting police chief since April, was sworn in by Bob Sprinkle, longtime resident and chairman of the Willow Springs Police Commission. He served as...
Pet cockatiel named 'Rosie' missing in Chicago area; owner seeks help
People around the Chicago area have been helping to look for a missing pet. She's been spotted flitting about in Rogers Park on Chicago's North Side, even bathing in a gutter.
Former Aurora mayor Robert O'Connor dies at 78
Former Aurora mayor Robert James O'Connor has died, the city announced Monday.
