Wheaton, IL

mtholyoke.edu

Tuesday volleyball match vs. Wheaton cancelled

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Tuesday's scheduled NEWMAC volleyball match between Mount Holyoke College and Wheaton College has been cancelled and forfeited, Mount Holyoke Director of Athletics Jodi Canfield announced on Monday. Mount Holyoke became unable to field a full team for the match, due to various factors, with no suitable...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
NBC Chicago

4 Chicago-Area High Schools Among Top 10 Public High Schools in Country

A recent ranking of the country's best public high schools heading into 2023 included prominent recognition for multiple Chicago-area high schools. The list, compiled by Niche, includes traditional, charter and magnet schools in its public school category, grading institutions by their academics, teaching staff, diversity and sports. The rankings named...
CHICAGO, IL
Sports
hfchronicle.com

Homewood resident with two holes-in-one in single round

Steve Marks needed 61 years of golf to notch his first hole-in-one. The Homewood resident needed about 20 more minutes to get his second Sunday at Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor. Marks, a 68-year-old in the jewelry business, has played 37 rounds just this year at Idlewild. The number since...
HOMEWOOD, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country

A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
LOCKPORT, IL
jazminmarie.co

7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois

I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington University#Wheaton College#Emory University#Hope College#Washu#Culver#Uaa
huntleyvoice.com

Huntley High School RAD Event, 9.23.2022

The RAD Event on 9/23 was filled with people celebrating, DJs playing music, and food trucks handing out delicious meals to those who came to experience. Everybody was laughing and having a great time with their family and friends.
HUNTLEY, IL
WGN TV

The frost in September, 1995

The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
STREAMWOOD, IL
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Convicted killer of female Oswego teen scheduled for parole hearing

UPDATE: Major Morris Jr. has been denied parole by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Just one day after she went missing 49 years ago, her killer is scheduled to have his parole request considered by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board in Springfield sometime Wednesday. Major Morris Jr., who grew up...
OSWEGO, IL
WGN News

Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes

CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

McCarthy named permanent police chief in Willow Springs

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was sworn in last week as the new permanent police chief in Willow Springs. McCarthy, who has been serving as acting police chief since April, was sworn in by Bob Sprinkle, longtime resident and chairman of the Willow Springs Police Commission. He served as...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL

