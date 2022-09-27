Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Carolina Panthers. Moore was spotted at the open part of practice on Wednesday. It marks his first participation since injuring his hamstring shortly before the start of the season. Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals are "hopeful" Moore can give them "something" Sunday, but his opportunity may be limited after missing more than three weeks. His return could mean less routes for Greg Dortch. However, with A.J. Green (knee) doubtful, there are more targets available even if Moore is active.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO