The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Officially Announces Transfer

On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned that a starting quarterback announced his decision to transfer. That's right, just four games into the 2022 season, a quarterback is ready to move on. Boise State's Hank Bachmeier told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his time with the Broncos is done. "I...
NFL
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Rondale Moore (hamstring) returns to practice on Wednesday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Carolina Panthers. Moore was spotted at the open part of practice on Wednesday. It marks his first participation since injuring his hamstring shortly before the start of the season. Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals are "hopeful" Moore can give them "something" Sunday, but his opportunity may be limited after missing more than three weeks. His return could mean less routes for Greg Dortch. However, with A.J. Green (knee) doubtful, there are more targets available even if Moore is active.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Names 6 Coaches On The 'Hot Seat' Following Week 3

Just three weeks into the 2022 season, a few NFL head coaches are failing to live up to their respective preseason promises. A few could soon be getting the axe, as a result. Bleacher Report has named six coaches on the "hot seat" following Week 3's results. It's a pretty surprising list.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Team Reportedly Held Players-Only Meeting After Brutal Start To Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a brutal start to the 2022 season after most thought they'd be able to compete for a playoff spot. New head coach Josh McDaniels is still in search of his first win as the Raiders have lost all three games by a combined 13 points. Following the team's latest loss, there were reportedly a few important meetings that took place.
NFL
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game

The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

LeBron James shows interest in Ohio State football career, Buckeyes AD Gene Smith responds

Whether he's serious or not remains to be seen, but LeBron James has at least shown interest in playing football at Ohio State once his NBA career is over. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith tweeted at James over the weekend after the Los Angeles Lakers star wondered if he could play in the Big Ten after going from the high school ranks to professional sports in 2003.
COLUMBUS, OH

