Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
College Football Starting Quarterback Officially Announces Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned that a starting quarterback announced his decision to transfer. That's right, just four games into the 2022 season, a quarterback is ready to move on. Boise State's Hank Bachmeier told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his time with the Broncos is done. "I...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Rondale Moore (hamstring) returns to practice on Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Carolina Panthers. Moore was spotted at the open part of practice on Wednesday. It marks his first participation since injuring his hamstring shortly before the start of the season. Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals are "hopeful" Moore can give them "something" Sunday, but his opportunity may be limited after missing more than three weeks. His return could mean less routes for Greg Dortch. However, with A.J. Green (knee) doubtful, there are more targets available even if Moore is active.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Analyst Names 6 Coaches On The 'Hot Seat' Following Week 3
Just three weeks into the 2022 season, a few NFL head coaches are failing to live up to their respective preseason promises. A few could soon be getting the axe, as a result. Bleacher Report has named six coaches on the "hot seat" following Week 3's results. It's a pretty surprising list.
NFL Team Reportedly Held Players-Only Meeting After Brutal Start To Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a brutal start to the 2022 season after most thought they'd be able to compete for a playoff spot. New head coach Josh McDaniels is still in search of his first win as the Raiders have lost all three games by a combined 13 points. Following the team's latest loss, there were reportedly a few important meetings that took place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Positional segregation' is rampant in the NFL, leaving Black coaches stuck in the pipeline
A USA TODAY analysis of NFL coaching staffs shows how white quarterbacks coaches get fast-tracked, while Black running backs coaches get stuck.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fautanu on Penix: 'All 32 NFL Teams Should Be Scouting Him'
The Husky lineman says the new quarterback has changed how opponents defend the offense now.
NFL Draft: Is Israel Abanikanda the Pitt Panthers Version of Former Quarterback Kenny Pickett?
Read below to gather more info on the emerging tailback from Pittsburgh.
Ohio State football fans named best traveling fanbase in College Football
Ohio State football fans are passionate. They always have been and always will be. Since there is no pro football or basketball team in Columbus, fans get behind Ohio State athletics. That’s something that will never change. Fans travel to watch their Buckeyes too. In fact, no one travels...
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.
The NFL Pro Bowl which was first played in 1951 is officially no more. The NFL will be replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new events will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and it will allow AFC and NFC players the opportunity to show off their football and non-football skills in different challenges over several days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hype for Gophers as College Football Playoff contender
“Watch out for Minnesota. I’ve been telling you since, really, the preseason.”
247Sports
LeBron James shows interest in Ohio State football career, Buckeyes AD Gene Smith responds
Whether he's serious or not remains to be seen, but LeBron James has at least shown interest in playing football at Ohio State once his NBA career is over. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith tweeted at James over the weekend after the Los Angeles Lakers star wondered if he could play in the Big Ten after going from the high school ranks to professional sports in 2003.
Comments / 0