Michigan: Reducing Spread of Herbicide-Resistant Weed Seed During Harvest, Tillage Operations
Herbicide-resistant weeds including horseweed (marestail), waterhemp, and Palmer amaranth are spreading across Michigan, leading to increased weed control costs and reductions in soybean yield. Because of this, producers need to take action to prevent or reduce the spread of these weeds. Combines, tractors and tillage equipment have been identified as some of the main culprits in spreading weed seed from field-to-field.
Michigan Soybeans: Overcoming Harvest Challenges – Lodging and Green Stems
Due to the variable rainfall patterns that occurred across Michigan this summer, some soybean producers will likely face harvest challenges. The two most likely scenarios are lodging and green stems. The conditions that favor lodging are adequate to abundant rainfall or irrigation during the vegetative and early reproductive growth stages.
Mississippi: What to Know About Soil Sampling and Testing – Podcast
Precision Nutrient Management Extension Specialist Brian Arnall with Oklahoma State University calls into the Crop Doctors’ Podcast studio in Stoneville talk about fall soil sampling and testing. Brian, Jason, and Tom discuss the specter of nutrient regulation, concepts related to soil testing and then dial down into really practical information on the spatial relationships of soil samples, sampling strategies, and frequency/timing of soil sampling.
North Carolina Cotton: Preparations for Hurricane Ian
We were really hoping to avoid having to write an article like this. I think everyone breathes a sigh of relief after Fiona bypassed us, but now the weather folks have become more serious about Ian, beginning only yesterday morning. Below are some strategies for preparing and dealing with a likely arrival of a hurricane.
Kansas State Sorghum Researchers Land $2M Grant to Modernize Nitrogen Guidelines
Kansas State University researchers say a $2 million grant that they received recently will help to modernize recommendations for applying nitrogen to sorghum in a three-state region, ultimately boosting the value of grain sorghum in the United States. K-State Research and Extension environmental quality specialist Peter Tomlinson said the grant...
