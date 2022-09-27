Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Berkeley Beacon
Stop airing out your beef on missed connections and grow up
Since the beginning of my time at Emerson College, I have come to despise the numerous Instagram accounts known among my peers as “missed connections.” Don’t get me wrong, I love the concept of providing a platform for students to anonymously share their opinions on all things Emerson, but recently I’ve noticed the content on the account taking a sour turn. Missed connections users are quick to jump at any opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions online––specifically in regard to their peers––and often do so without stopping to think about the effect their words may have on those who read them.
Berkeley Beacon
New year, new traditions: Emerson Hillel hosts Rosh Hashanah dinner
On Sunday, around 40 Emerson community members gathered in the Student Performance Center Theater to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Rosh Hashanah is the first of the High Holy days on the Jewish calendar. It marks the start of a new year—a period of hopefulness for what is to come, and of reflection on what has been. Observers of the holiday often mark the occasion by eating kosher foods, attending synagogue services, and spending time with loved ones.
Berkeley Beacon
Emerson’s Kasteel Well campus welcomes fall arrivals
Two main red brick buildings and asphalt-colored roofs, surrounded by moats and lush gardens, greeted approximately 80 students as Kasteel Well welcomed its fall semester residents. Kasteel Well, a 14th-century medieval castle in Well, Limburg, is Emerson’s campus in the Netherlands. The college offers a three-month study abroad opportunity for...
Berkeley Beacon
‘It’s an immeasurable loss’: Emerson remembers Maureen Shea
Remembered as a “force of nature,” Emerson mourns the loss of Maureen Shea, former co-chair of the performing arts department, who worked at the college for 40 years. “She had this ability to see a truth in things that is unparalleled, that I don’t know anyone else who could see through everything that was going on and just zero in on the truth in such a just clear fashion,” said Courtney OConnor, associate artistic director at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston and performing arts professor, in an interview with The Beacon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley Beacon
Incident Journal: ECPD responds to fire alarms, provides medical assistance
The Emerson College Police Department provides the Incident Journal to The Beacon every week. Beacon staff edit the Incident Journal for style and clarity but not for content. ECPD responded to a student in need of medical attention in the Little Building, rendering aid to the student, who did not seek additional medical attention.
Comments / 0