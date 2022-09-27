Since the beginning of my time at Emerson College, I have come to despise the numerous Instagram accounts known among my peers as “missed connections.” Don’t get me wrong, I love the concept of providing a platform for students to anonymously share their opinions on all things Emerson, but recently I’ve noticed the content on the account taking a sour turn. Missed connections users are quick to jump at any opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions online––specifically in regard to their peers––and often do so without stopping to think about the effect their words may have on those who read them.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO