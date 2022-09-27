ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

The Poly Post

CPP Library sponsors Art in the Park, a celebration of ethnic stories

The Cal Poly Pomona library takes steps to emphasize the importance of ethnic stories by curating and sponsoring events such as Art in the Park on September 21, a Zoom lecture hosted by Salomon Huerta. Justin Torres, CPP’s first ethnic studies librarian and co-coordinator for Art in the Park, described...
POMONA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Retail-office project planned for Chino

A retail-office project that will cover nearly 170,000 square feet will be developed in Chino. Town Center at the Preserve will be built within The Preserve at Chino, a master-planned community at Pine Avenue and Main Street, according to Lewis Retail Centers in Upland. Lewis Retail is the developer of...
CHINO, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino

The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant

A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
progressivegrocer.com

Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket

Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building. The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Canyon News

Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest

CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
IRVINE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
LONG BEACH, CA

