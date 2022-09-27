Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Poly Post
CPP Library sponsors Art in the Park, a celebration of ethnic stories
The Cal Poly Pomona library takes steps to emphasize the importance of ethnic stories by curating and sponsoring events such as Art in the Park on September 21, a Zoom lecture hosted by Salomon Huerta. Justin Torres, CPP’s first ethnic studies librarian and co-coordinator for Art in the Park, described...
iebusinessdaily.com
Retail-office project planned for Chino
A retail-office project that will cover nearly 170,000 square feet will be developed in Chino. Town Center at the Preserve will be built within The Preserve at Chino, a master-planned community at Pine Avenue and Main Street, according to Lewis Retail Centers in Upland. Lewis Retail is the developer of...
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
iebusinessdaily.com
Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant
A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
andnowuknow.com
Stater Bros. Markets Opens Newest Location in Riverside, California; Pete Van Helden Comments
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Hold onto your hats Southern California, a new retail location has sprouted up! Recently, Stater Bros. Markets announced the grand opening of its newest store in Riverside, California, which will take place September 28. “With this new store in Riverside, we’re reinvesting into the community to...
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
One Month Late On Rent? In LA County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction
If enacted, the county’s proposed ban on evictions for renters behind on rent would be the first policy of its kind in the Los Angeles area.
progressivegrocer.com
Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket
Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building. The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally...
The Poly Post
Animating beliefs in Spanish culture: a conversation on ‘Puppets of the Impossible’
On September 14, the Department of Theatre and New Dance hosted an event called “Puppets of the Impossible” that featured Esther Fernández, a writer and program advisor for Spanish and Portuguese at Rice University. Fernández is an authority on early modern Spanish literature and culture, with an...
Canyon News
Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest
CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
CBS News
Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown
Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
More than one in four SoCal families are unable to pay energy bills. Heat waves may make it worse
According to an ABC7 analysis, more than a third of SoCal families had to reduce basic necessities, such as food or medicine, to pay an energy bill.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
NBC San Diego
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates Two Beverly Hills Mansions to the California Community Foundation
Two Beverly Hills mansions, jointly valued at roughly 55 million dollars, now belong to the California Community Foundation, after they were donated by billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the world’s most philanthropic people. “We are one of many, many...
