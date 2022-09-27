FAIRVIEW, Ore. — UPDATE: At 1:15 p.m., the suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Tibbits will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of murder in the second degree. Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies found a man shot dead at a Fairview home Tuesday night, saying they arrested the suspect hours later as he was trying to re-enter the house during the investigation.

FAIRVIEW, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO