ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Man dead after shooting at Fairview home, suspect arrested trying to into crime scene

FAIRVIEW, Ore. — UPDATE: At 1:15 p.m., the suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Tibbits will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of murder in the second degree. Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies found a man shot dead at a Fairview home Tuesday night, saying they arrested the suspect hours later as he was trying to re-enter the house during the investigation.
FAIRVIEW, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazel Dell, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Minnehaha, WA
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Hazel Dell, WA
County
Clark County, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for hit-and-run suspect

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Marion County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a bicyclist. A cherry red hatchback was seen fleeing the scene of the crash. Officials say this happened Saturday, around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Howell Prairie Road and Hazelgreen Road, east...
MARION COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Globe Lighting#N E Minnehaha St
KATU.com

Salem house fire deemed arson, police arrest 16-year-old

SALEM, Ore. — Just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, emergency responders were called to a house fire on Wilbur Street SE in Salem. Salem Fire says the fire started on the porch but then quickly spread to a large portion of the home. Residents were able to leave quickly and no one was injured.
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
KATU.com

Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel

Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Wanted person caught after running from traffic stop outside Yamhill

A wanted person is in custody after running from a traffic stop outside Yamhill on Monday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said at about noon that they were helping Yamhill Police search for the person who took off after a traffic stop west of town along Pike Road, near Bailey’s Nursery.
YAMHILL, OR
KATU.com

Two children struck, injured by driver near Salem elementary school

A driver struck two small children Tuesday morning near Chavez Elementary School in Salem, police officials said. The children were both taken to Salem Health and they are expected to recover. The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Walker Road Northeast. Officers say the driver...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Parents voice public safety concerns after shooting near Portland elementary school

PORTLAND, Ore. — Security on campus was a big question at Chapman Elementary over the last 48 hours. This follows a shooting at Wallace Park right next to the school. Portland police said someone shot and killed a 26-year-old woman there on Friday. Then on Monday, Portland Public Schools told KATU it decided to add security to the Chapman Elementary School staff.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Four people displaced by house fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vanouver Fire Department responded to a report of structural fire around 3:30 in the morning on Monday. When Vancouver fire arrived to 5817 Northeast 39 Court they discovered an active house fire. One person was transported to Emauel Hospitial with non-life threatening injuries. Four people, two...
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy